January 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump





WASHINGTON (AP) The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to cooperate voluntarily as lawmakers for the first time publicly attempt to organize an interview with a member of the Trump family.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in February with Ivanka Trump, White House adviser to her father. In the letter, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Ivanka Trump was in direct contact with her father at key times on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters took storming the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Bidens’ presidential victory.

The riot followed a rally near the White House where Donald Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell as Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The committee says it wants to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a phone call they say they witnessed, to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to that he rejects those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Pences staff, members of Congress and the White House advising the office of those efforts.

Ivanka Trump has just learned that the January 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear, her spokesperson said. As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally.

The committee cited testimony that Ivanka Trump implored her father to quell violence from her supporters and investigators want to ask about her actions while the insurgency was underway.

Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that White House staffers repeatedly asked for your help to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill, a writes Thompson.

The letter is the committees’ first attempt to seek information from within the Trump family. Earlier this week, he issued subpoenas to attorney Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed baseless legal challenges to the election that fueled the lie that the race had been stolen from Trump.

The committee is focusing on three requests made to Ivanka Trump, starting with a conversation that allegedly took place between Donald Trump and Pence on the morning of the attack. The committee said Keith Kellogg, who was Pence’s national security adviser, was also in the room and told investigators that Trump questioned whether Pence had the guts to delay Congress’ counting of electoral votes.

The Constitution makes clear that a vice president’s role is largely ceremonial in the certification process, and Pence had issued a statement before the congressional session that outlined his conclusion that a vice president could not claim the position. unilateral power to reject state electoral votes.

You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of this telephone conversation, the letter to Ivanka Trump states, adding that the committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between the then president and Penny.

The letter also mentioned a message, in the days leading up to the certification of the vote scheduled for January 6, 2021, between an unidentified member of the House Freedom Caucus and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with an explicit warning: If POTUS allow this to happen… dragged a stake into the heart of the federal republic. POTUS is short for President of the United States.

The other demands in the letter to Ivanka Trump relate to conversations after Donald Trump tweeted Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. The committee said White House staff and even members of Congress had asked Ivanka Trump for help in trying to convince her father that he needed to fight the violence and tell the rioters to go home.

We are particularly interested in this question: why didn’t the White House staff just ask the president to walk to the briefing room and appear on live television to ask the crowd to leave the capital?

In addition to the subpoenas issued this week, the committee scored a victory on Wednesday when the Supreme Court rejected a bid by Trump to block the release of White House records sought by lawmakers.

The National Archives began almost immediately turning over the hundreds of pages of documents to the nine-member committee. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, draft speeches and handwritten notes dealing with January 6 from the Meadows files.

The committees’ investigation has touched nearly every corner of Trump’s orbit in the nearly seven months since its inception, from strategist Steve Bannon to media companies such as Twitter, Meta and Reddit.

The committee says it has interviewed nearly 400 people and issued dozens of subpoenas as it prepares a report to be released before the November election. Still, the committee ran into roadblocks from some Trump allies, including Bannon and Meadows, who refused to cooperate fully. Their resistance led the committee to file contempt of Congress charges.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee also faced challenges from fellow lawmakers. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio rejected the committees’ requests for voluntary cooperation.

Although the committee considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, it would be an extraordinary move and could face legal and political challenges.

The committee says the extraordinary trove of documents it has collected so far, 35,000 pages of documents including text messages, emails and phone records from people close to Trump, fleshes out the critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

The next phase of the investigation will include a series of public hearings in the coming months.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

