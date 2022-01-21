Pakistani court sentences woman to death for WhatsApp blasphemy | Religious News





A Muslim woman sentenced for sharing images deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad and one of his wives.

Islamabad, Pakistan A Pakistani court has sentenced a Muslim woman to death for committing blasphemy by sharing images deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad and one of his wives, also considered a holy figure by many Muslims.

The Magistrate’s Court in the northern Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Wednesday sentenced Aneeqa Ateeq under the country’s strict blasphemy laws, which carry a mandatory death sentence for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The blasphemous material that was shared/installed by the accused woman on her status [on WhatsApp messaging platform] and the messages as well as the cartoons that were sent to the plaintiff are completely unbearable and unbearable for a Muslim, Judge Adnan Mushtaq wrote in his verdict in the case.

Ateeq, 26, had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were first filed in May 2020.

In a court statement, Ateeq said her accuser, Hasnat Farooq, deliberately dragged her into a religious discussion to entrap her after she refused to be friendly with him. The two had met on a popular online multiplayer game and continued to communicate on WhatsApp.

So I feel like he intentionally dragged into this topic for revenge which is why he signed up [sic] a case against me and during [WhatsApp] cat, he collected everything that went against me, she said in a statement.

Farooq alleges the accused shared the allegedly profanity material as a WhatsApp status and refused to delete it when he confronted her on that messaging platform.

Ateeq’s death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Lahore High Court, a body to which she also has the right to appeal.

Blasphemy is a sensitive topic in Pakistan, where the country’s strict laws provide for harsh penalties for several types of offences, including sentences of up to life imprisonment for certain forms of crime and the mandatory death penalty. for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Increasingly, allegations of blasphemy have led to extrajudicial violence, mob justice, or widespread violent protests.

Since 1990, at least 80 people have been killed in connection with blasphemy allegations, according to an Al Jazeera tally. Those killed include those accused of blasphemy, their family members, their lawyers and at least one judge, according to the data.

In the latest such attack, a Sri Lankan textile factory manager was beaten to death by a mob and his body publicly burned in the eastern town of Sialkot in December after being accused of blasphemy by colleagues.

International rights groups say that court proceedings in blasphemy cases in Pakistan are often biased against the accused due to the indicted nature of the allegations.

In a 2015 report, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) concluded that blasphemy trials in Pakistan were fundamentally unfair, listing concerns ranging from intimidation and harassment of judges, bias and demonstrable bias against defendants by judges, as well as investigations and prosecutions that do not meet due diligence requirements.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

