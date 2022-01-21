



Georgia’s largest county prosecutor on Thursday asked for a special grand jury with subpoena power to help him investigate former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to influence the election results of 2020.

In a letter to Fulton County Chief Judge, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper, District Attorney Fani Willis wrote that several witnesses refused to cooperate without a subpoena requiring their testimony.

Therefore, I hereby request that a special grand jury be appointed for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to any attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 elections in the State from Georgia, Willis wrote.

The investigation led by Willis, a Democrat, is the most serious investigation Trump faces in Georgia after he was recorded in a phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to it overturns state election results based on unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

The prosecutor specifically mentioned that Raffensperger, whom she described as a key witness, had indicated that he would not participate in an interview until presented with a subpoena.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Trump adviser previously criticized the investigation as a witch hunt designed to score political points.

A spokesperson for superior courts in Fulton County, which encompasses most of the state capital of Atlanta, said there was no immediate deadline for a response to Williss’ request.

In the letter, Willis said a special grand jury, which can subpoena witnesses, was needed because jurors can be jibed for longer periods of time and focus exclusively on a single investigation.

During the Jan. 2, 2021 call, the Republican former president urged Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn his Georgia loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The transcript quotes Trump telling Raffensperger: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is the number Trump would have needed to win Georgia.

Legal experts have said Trump’s phone calls may have violated at least three state election laws: conspiracy to commit voter fraud, criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, and intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Possible criminal and misdemeanor offenses are punishable by fines or imprisonment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/20/georgia-trump-special-grand-jury-2020-election

