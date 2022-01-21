Pro-Erodgan business leaders worried about Turkey’s economy

The Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSIAD), founded in 1990 as an ally of Turkey’s political Islamic movement, has supported President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party through the country’s economic turmoil. But the group’s recent statements reflect apprehension over rising borrowing costs and a falling Turkish lira.

The association, which boasts over 11,000 members representing some 60,000 companies with nearly 1.8 million employees, showed complete loyalty to Erdogan and in return benefited from his auspices. Like many other economic actors, MUSIAD had expressed concerns about the free fall of the lira after the central bank began cutting rates in September despite soaring inflation and called for measures to curb the soaring currency prices, which in Turkey’s import-dependent economy meant increased costs for entrepreneurs.

The association has given strong support to the measures announced by Erdogan on December 20 to support the lira, and some of its members have even merchants visited promote government policies. But only a month later, the group appears unhappy and concerned that borrowing costs and currency prices remain above desired levels.

Many now wonder if MUSIAD’s support for Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) will continue even if the group’s expectations for economic stability remain unmet. But given the group’s corporate relationship with the government, it seems fair to say that MUSIAD members have largely tied their fate to that of Erdogan and that their loyalty should not easily wane.

Addressing MUSIAD leaders in early January, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, the third incumbent since Erdogan assumed broad executive powers in July 2018, hailed MUSIAD members as entrepreneurs who make their profits through halal means, referring to a religious notion of permitted or legitimate. acts according to Islam. Rest assured, he told his audience, promising a new era of economic predictability in which everyone will win and can do [forward-looking] calculations.

Ministers’ praise of MUSIAD’s halal entrepreneurship has not gone without criticism. Economist and former politician Nesrine Nas, for example, tweeted, There is an insinuation here that the income of those who are not part of MUSIAD is not halal. So what about taxing only halal income and leaving no non-halal income in the treasury?

In the association’s acronym, the first syllable officially means mustakil (independent) in Turkish. But everyone knows it’s a veiled abbreviation of Muslim. Thus, the group brings together those who identify as Muslim industrialists and businessmen. It has sought to promote solidarity among its members, who are organically linked to political Islam, and to strengthen ties with like-minded political parties, including the AKP’s predecessors. The rise of political Islam in Turkey began in local government in the 1990s, culminating in the rise to power of the AKP in 2002, with MUSIAD members often given priority as beneficiaries of appeals for public tenders and other public resources. MUSIAD members prospered and grew under AKP rule for nearly two decades, but other favorites of Erdogan’s business groups such as Cengiz, Limak and Kalyon who took the lion’s share of partnership projects public-private do not belong to MUSIAD and have a different relationship with the president.

MUSIAD members have maintained their support for Erdogan amid turbulent economic times, acting as natural allies to the AKP, although their businesses have also felt the impact of increasing economic volatility since 2018.

MUSIAD has been a strong supporter of central bank rate cuts, which have totaled 500 basis points since September and brought the key bank rate down to 14% despite annual inflation of more than 36%. MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmali said in November: “The lower the interest rates, the lower the production costs will be due to lower borrowing costs. And this will contribute to the reduction of inflation. The statement reflected the president’s faith in Erdogan’s unorthodox view that high interest rates lead to high inflation, due to Erdogan’s pressure on the central bank to cut rates.

Asmali has also supported governments new model for the economy, that Turkish exporters would take advantage of the depreciated pound to boost overseas sales and bring in more hard currency to help reduce the country’s current account deficit. MUSIAD supports this. The cogs of production have stalled in Turkey for years due to low exchange rates, and we have all become dependent on imports, he said.

As for the exchange rate favored by the MUSIAD, Asmali said it in November: a reasonable rate would be a dollar trading between 8.5 and 9 lire at the end of the year. The current rate of 12 to 13 lire is too high. The fall of the lira to 18 against the dollar in December was nothing short of a nightmare for MUSIAD.

Then came government intervention on December 20, for which MUSIAD seemed grateful, even as critics challenged the controversial ways that helped the lira rebound. The rapid appreciation of the pound after the announcement of the pound incentive program on December 20 has considerably eased the pressure of cost inflation on prices in the domestic market. We believe this process is an important step for the Turkish economy, Asmali said in early January.

Yet the high expectations of pro-government businessmen have yet to materialize, particularly on the interest rate leg. Unfortunately, the [central banks] The 14% policy rate did not trickle down to the real sector. Loan interest has soared to around 30%. Deposit rates have also increased. And with deposit rates rising so much, lending rates are also rising, Asmali said earlier this month.

Interest rates rose above 25% on commercial loans and over 30% on consumer loans, while the pound lost some of its initial gains, trading at around 13.6 against the dollar on January 19.

The MUSIAD also appears to have influenced the rise in the minimum wage last month. Asmali had said the minimum wage should be increased by 41.5% to 4,000 liras, with the burden shared between employers and the government. Erdogan finally decided on a 50% hike which raised the minimum wage to 4,250 liras ($314).

MUSIAD now appears to be promoting a lending expansion similar to that of a few years ago, when Ankara sought to stimulate the economy through a Treasury-backed Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF) set up in 2017 to guarantee business loans. The association, which organized an event on “CGF facilitieslast week, seems ready to stand with Erdogan in such a venture, which would amount to fueling the flames of inflation.