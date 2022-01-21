Will the European Union ask China what its position is vis-à-vis Ukraine?





FFaced with an imminent Russian reinvasion of Ukraine, the European Union should ask China what its position is on this crisis. The EU should ask this question because Russia’s threat to Ukraine undermines a fundamental principle of the EU: that no European nation should attack another. Given China’s oft-expressed claim that it is a friend of the EU seeking only “win-win cooperation” with the political bloc, the EU deserves to know whether its main trading partner considers Vladimir Putin’s threat as acceptable. This is not a question the Xi Jinping regime wants to answer. Normally hyperbolic in their messaging on issues with major geopolitical consequences, the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda outlets are largely silent on the current crisis in Ukraine. Unlike almost every other world newspaper, on Thursday the Central Foreign Affairs Committee, headed by world times newspaper has not published any articles on Ukraine. Maybe the world times need a name change? In contrast, on Thursday, Chinese national media trumpeted an exchange of pleasantries between Xi and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a possible partner in any Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two countries, Xinhua noted, “to enjoy unshakeable political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields, firm support for each other on matters concerning each other’s core interests, and close and effective coordination in affairs international and regional. China’s salute to Lukashenko and the simultaneous silence on Ukraine should be a wake-up call for the EU. China will not criticize Putin’s potential invasion because it risks aggravating its authoritarian partner. At the same time, however, Beijing does not want European attention to be focused on its silence in Ukraine. Beijing knows that such silence is incompatible with its claim to seek constructive European partnerships. As EU leaders and the European Parliament consider the next steps in their relationship with China, they should pay close attention to Beijing’s desire to see Europe burn. This says a lot about the political nature and duplicity of this regime.

