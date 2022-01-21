Another poll shows Donald Trump blocking Ron DeSantis’ path to the White House





Another day brings another survey showing that Governor Ron DeSantis is the first choice of voters in the Republican presidential primary in 2024, but only if Donald Trump doesn’t get in his way.

McLaughlin & Associates polled likely voters on the 2024 primary and the results tracked with the firm’s previous polls.

The former president received 53% support when he was included in a larger pool of potential 2024 nominees, with DeSantis mustering 13% for a distant second place.

When the former president was left out of the question, however, Governor DeSantis led Donald Trump, Jr. and former Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom have polled well for months in McLaughlin’s polls. At 26% in the January survey, DeSantis was eight points above the young Trump and 14 points above the declining Pence. No other candidate received double-digit support.

Polls and pollsters continue to suggest DeSantis may be the “new face” who can shore up power against Trump. A poll Florida Politics reported this week from the John Bolton Super PAC came with analysis claiming that Trump was “falling apart” and his influence on the party would continue to spread.

These polls come as tensions between Trump and DeSantis are increasingly reported, including claims that it would be too much to ask DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, as Trump laments a DeSantis dull.

Those on the Trump side of the divide are more willing to fan the fires of discontent than DeSantis adherents seem to be.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump dismissed rumors of bad blood between Trump and DeSantis, while suggesting the Florida governor might need another chance to show his support for Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump associate Roger Stone, teasing a third-party challenge to DeSantis for governor in 2022, released a video the same day claiming the former president needed to drag (DeSantis) to the finish line against the Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018.

Meanwhile, during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Channel, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuez dismissed reports of a Trump-DeSantis split as a media obsession and made-up animosity.

The Governor tries to avoid giving interesting quotes on the matter.

Don’t take the bait and just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022, DeSantis said on the friendly podcast Ruthless last week.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/488342-another-poll-shows-donald-trump-blocking-ron-desantis-white-house-path/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos