Chobani founders’ photoshoot with Ivanka Trump sparks uproar





Two days before Ivanka Trump was asked to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the polarizing daughter of ex-president Trump shared photos of herself -even helping out with a food giveaway in upstate New York and revealing a surprising new collaborator — Hamdi Ulukaya.

Ulukaya, founder and CEO of yogurt brand Chobani, has since been accused by critics of Ivanka Trump of letting herself be used or allowing her “photo-op” efforts to rehabilitate her image, which has damaged by her work in her father’s administration.

Thank you to our amazing partners + volunteers who helped feed families in Idaho and New York with fresh, local dairy products this holiday season.

1.1 million pounds of dairy + delivered 1.3 million meals served Over 52,000 boxes of food distributed 100% privately funded pic.twitter.com/mt6RI8JhHm

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 18, 2022

These critics also question how Ulukaya knows Ivanka Trump or why he would publicly associate with her, given his own reputation as a socially responsible and humanitarian business leader who advocates that business leaders be ethical, responsible and care about their communities.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Hamdi Ulukaya speaks onstage at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Ripple Of Hope Awards)

Additionally, the self-made billionaire is a Turkish immigrant whose company has proudly employed resettled refugees from Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey and other countries to work in its upstate New York factories and from Idaho. His pro-immigration stance has made him and Chobani targets of racist attacks and death threats from alt-right supporters of Ivanka Trump’s father, as reported by The New York Times, Salon , the Times Union and other media.

Mobilized by the anti-immigration rhetoric that propelled Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, calls to #BoycottChobani erupted on right-wing Twitter and Facebook accounts. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones falsely accused Chobani of ‘importing migrant rapists’, while Breitbart, co-founded by Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, suggested the company was fueling a ‘Muslim refugee crisis “, added the Times Union.

Ulukaya sued Jones for his “libelous” reporting and continued his humanitarian work for immigrants. In 2017, he spoke out against newly elected President Trump’s Muslim travel ban, according to Money.CNN.com, saying in an internal memo to Chobani employees: “This is very personal to me.”

More than five years later, some Chobani customers have said on social media that they may stop buying the company’s yogurts, creams and other products due to Ulukaya’s apparent collaboration with Ivanka. Trump. For them, such a partnership goes against everything that Ulukaya stands for.

Media representatives for Chobani did not respond to questions about whether Ulukaya and Ivanka Trump are friends, how they know each other, and whether they actually collaborate on projects, including family food distribution programs in the need.

Ivanka Trump announced their collaboration on Tuesday with posts on Instagram and Twitter, marking her return to social media after an eight-month absence. She also shared photos on Instagram Story that appeared to show Ulukaya posing with her.

The former senior White House adviser gave an interview to the New York Post, in which she said she and ‘Hamdi’ decided to partner in the food drive after ‘a discussion’ over lunch one day. day. Ivanka Trump said they both lament the rise in food prices during the holidays due to inflation.

“The need is very real and certainly no program will be able to meet it, but every little bit we can do helps and Hamdi and I were both very happy to give back a little during the holidays,” she said.

Photos shared by Ivanka Trump are reminiscent of those she posed for when she helped the Trump administration launch the $6 billion Farmers to Families Food Box program in May 2020 to provide fresh produce to families affected by the pandemic. .

Pro Publica reported that President Joe Biden halted the program in May 2021. A congressional report, released in October, found that the program, which was run by the United States Department of Agriculture, was mismanaged and used by the Trump administration for political purposes.

Vanity Fair writer Bess Levin was among those who called the photos of Ivanka Trump in Rochester selfish and a clear case of her trying to rehabilitate her image by pretending to be a good person.

Controversy was fueled later Tuesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a damning motion in her ongoing civil investigation into Trump’s business practices at the Trump Organization, outlining alleged fraud. The investigation also covers the practices of the company’s vice presidents, Ivanka Trump and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” said James in a statement.

According to the motion, the Trump Organization and its leaders “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a multitude of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.”

More trouble for Ivanka Trump came on Thursday, when the House committee investigating the Capitol attack released an 11-page letter, asking her to voluntarily tell what she knows about her father’s efforts to prevent the counting of certified January 6 electoral votes in the United States. Capitol.

Breaking News: Ivanka Trump has been asked by the House Jan. 6 committee to cooperate with its investigation into the Capitol riot. https://t.co/cihpeuS1Vv pic.twitter.com/UwJ3JzZm8a

— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2022

The letter also details conversations Ivanka Trump allegedly overheard about Trump’s efforts to enlist former Vice President Mike Pence in the scheme, as well as his reported attempts to get his father to respond to his supporters’ riots.

For people who admire Ulukaya, they let him know what they thought of Ivanka Trump and a tweet he posted on Monday urging people to “reflect and act” on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. on love and service to others.

We would all be better off reflecting and acting on the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. not just today, but every day. Lead with love, serve others and fight for what is right. This is how we carry forward his legacy. #MLKDay https://t.co/ChvQEdn3Yn

— Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) January 17, 2022

“You can’t post to MLK the day after you fell out with an outspoken racist’s daughter. You just can’t,” one person wrote.

“How does this message sync with teaming up with a senior official in an openly racist and Islamophobic (looking to whitewash) administration?” said another.

I have been a great advocate for your work and your Chobani brand since your inception. After seeing you associate yourself with traitorous Ivanka Trump, I am now boycotting your brand and I will be far from alone. The quart sitting in my fridge will be the last one I buy, wrote another.

Never, never again will our family buy any of your products, wrote another. Allowing these corrupt people to exploit your reputable brand for personal gain is unconscionable.

Amid the outrage, others wondered if Ivanka Trump and Ulukaya had ever crossed paths before or how they became friends. So far, it’s not immediately clear.

Ivanka Trump met Ulukaya in Twin Falls, Idaho in late December, where she visited her factory in Chobani, KLIX radio reported. Together, the two visited a food distribution at the Magic Valley Mall, “where for several weeks volunteers handed out boxes of perishables. Including yogurt, KLIX radio reported.

Ulukaya has become active in the fight against food insecurity, including on college campuses, and regularly highlights Chobani’s donations to those in need nationally and globally. In her Instagram Story, Ivanka said she and the CEO have partnered with two organizations in New York and Idaho, Produce Alliance and CityServe.

Produce Alliance is a fresh produce distribution service, while CityServe runs a collaborative network designed to help local churches create greater impact in their communities “in the name of Jesus.” In Rochester, New York and Twin Falls, Idaho, CityServe’s network of churches distributes Farmers Feeding Families boxes to people with unmet food needs.

Regarding the Farmers to Families Food Box program, Ivanka Trump was involved as a senior White House adviser, the congressional report specifically revealed that “the Trump administration commandeered the program to use as a tool of then-President Trump’s re-election campaign”. Pro Publica reported that on the first day of the Republican National Convention in August 2020, Trump and his daughter headlined a nearby event to announce an additional $1 billion for the food box program.

Then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue also spoke at the event and encouraged attendees to re-elect the president, ProPublica reported. Emails mentioned in the report also show that Ivanka Trump went to great lengths to ensure that each box delivered to families would contain a signed letter from Trump, taking credit for feeding hungry families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/01/20/chobani-founders-photo-op-with-ivanka-trump-sparks-anger-among-yogurt-fans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

