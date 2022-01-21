Turkey’s central bank pauses and leaves interest rates unchanged | Business and Economy News





Turkey’s central bank voted to pause an easing cycle that began in September and saw the pound plummet.

Turkey’s central bank ended its latest policy-making meeting by keeping interest rates unchanged, ending a round of cuts initiated last September that economists said plunged the country into a deep economic crisis. and eroded confidence in banks’ ability to control inflation. The central bank voted on Thursday to keep its benchmark interest rate stable at 14%. The move was widely expected after a series of interest rate cuts late last year championed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut borrowing costs by 5 percentage points and sparked a run on the lira which saw the Turkish currency collapse. Erdogan insists that lower borrowing costs tame inflation, a view that runs counter to mainstream economic theory that lower interest rates fuel inflationary pressures. The bank said on Thursday it had decided to keep rates stable due to rising geopolitical risks, in an apparent reference to ongoing tensions between Turkey and its NATO allies and Russia over the Ukraine. Inflation and credibility Turks are grappling with skyrocketing prices for goods and services, including essentials like food and fuel. The central bank said it was continuing to work towards its target inflation rate of 5%. He has a long way to go. Turkey’s official annualized inflation rate topped 36% in December, its highest level in nearly 20 years. According to independent estimates, inflation could reach 83%. Ahead of Thursday’s policy-setting meeting, Erdogan had signaled that central bank policymakers were likely to take a break from the recent easing cycle, saying that while he still wanted to see interest rates lower, he was now advocating let them decline gradually and without haste. . Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in the past two years and issued pink slips to other monetary policymakers who have damaged the central bank’s credibility in the eyes of foreign investors. Late last year, Erdogan appointed Nureddin Nebati as finance minister. Nebati, a staunch supporter of what he called Turkey’s unorthodox economic plan, echoed Erdogan’s promises that inflation would start falling this year and hit single digits in 2023, when voters are expected to go to the polls for the presidential and legislative elections. But many economists in Turkey predict that the official inflation rate will continue to climb up to 50% this year unless the central bank raises borrowing costs. Erdogan said Turkey was embroiled in an economic war for independence against global forces that manipulate the Turkish lira exchange rate. The lira lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year, falling as low as 18 lira to $1 in December. It has regained some of its value since then, after Turkey unveiled a scheme guaranteeing Turkish lira bank deposits. Economists have wondered how the government will pay for the program, given that central bank foreign exchange reserves have fallen dramatically in recent months as it intervened in foreign exchange markets to support the lira. This week, Turkey signed a three-year, $5 billion swap deal with the United Arab Emirates, and Ankara is currently in talks with Azerbaijan for a $1 billion currency lifeline from Baku. also. Turkey has already concluded similar agreements with Qatar, China and South Korea, for a total of around 23 billion dollars. Yet while Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves stood at around $110 billion at the start of the month when liabilities are taken into account, they are around $56 billion, the lowest in 20 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/20/turkeys-central-bank-hits-pause-leaves-interest-rates-unchanged The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos