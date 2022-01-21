Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to compete in Beijing Olympics next month





As China hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month amid a boycott by the United States and its Western allies, Pakistan’s “iron brother” will be there to show solidarity. The term “iron brother” was used by President Xi Jinping in relation to Pakistani-Chinese friendship, during a phone call to Imran Khan last October.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be in China for the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. During his three-day visit, Imran Khan will meet with senior Chinese leaders and advance traditional military ties as well as growing economic relations between the two countries. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is at the center of Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aimed at expanding China’s global influence.

Since CPEC, Pakistan has forged closer ties with China. At first, China and Pakistan were together for military and strategic considerations. With India being a common enemy, it was natural for the two to work together against New Delhi to further each other’s strategic interests. But the relationship has been strengthened since President Xi Jinping took office and Pakistan has become the centerpiece of China’s BRI projects. Money injected by Beijing into infrastructure projects around the Chinese-built port of Gwadar in Balochistan was expected to transform the face of Pakistan’s backward but mineral-rich province.

But work has slowed over the past three years, mainly due to the pandemic as well as bureaucracy and Pakistan’s inability to repay some of its debts to Chinese companies. Security issues are also a major issue. There have been a series of attacks on Chinese engineers and workers working in Balochistan. Last year there were two major attacks, including on a bus carrying Chinese workers near the Dasu hydel power project in July and an attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta in April where the Chinese envoy was staying during a trip to the provincial capital. Fortunately, he was not at the hotel during the attack. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Security is a major sticking point for China. It is concerned about the security situation and the targeting of its workers in Balochistan. Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has repeatedly reassured China of its commitment to extending full security to Chinese workers in Pakistan.

Nong Rong, China’s ambassador to Pakistan, met with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement after the meeting that Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong discussed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional security, measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest. The envoy thanked the general for “special measures taken to provide a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in Pakistan”, ISPR further said the envoy reaffirmed the need for timely completion of the remaining projects. Pakistan is doing all it can to appease China over the terrorist attacks that killed Chinese citizens. Imran Khan’s government has decided to compensate the families of ten Chinese nationals who lost their lives near the Dasu site. The government will pay compensation ranging from $4.6 million to $20.3 million according to the Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune. Although the government has no legal obligation to do so, it is a kind of peace offer to China before Khan’s trip to Beijing. While all is well in Pakistan’s relations with China, Islamabad is keen to restore ties with the United States, once a staunch friend of Pakistan. In fact, it was Pakistan that facilitated then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s secret trip to Beijing in 1971.

But over the past 20 years since US troops were in Afghanistan, relations between the old friends had soured. Americans believed the Pakistani military was playing a double game, appearing to side with US and NATO troops while keeping its lines open with the Taliban and helping them attack foreign forces. Moreover, the army was paid handsomely for its efforts. The downfall that began has only gotten worse, despite Pakistan helping to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. It’s been a year since President Joe Biden took office, but he hasn’t bothered to call Imran Khan, although he has already spoken to most world leaders. A piqued Khan refused to attend Biden’s Democracy Summit in November, despite an invitation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was due to travel to New York for a UN event and then travel to Washington to meet Biden administration officials, was forced to cancel his visit due to the rise of Omicron in the United States. Qureshi repeatedly tried to get the attention of State Department officials. He has repeatedly stated that Pakistan no longer wants a transactional relationship with the United States. With geoeconomics being the new buzzword, popularized by General Bajwa, Qureshi now wants to shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics in his dealings with the United States. Another concern of the Pakistani establishment is the continuing tension between China and the United States. He doesn’t want to be caught in the crossfire. ends

