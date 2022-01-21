India, Mauritius united by history, ancestry: PM Modi, India News News





Highlighting the deep ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the two countries are “united by history, ancestry, culture, language and the shared waters of the Indian Ocean”. . The Indian Prime Minister made the comments during a virtual event alongside Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during which a host of India-backed projects were inaugurated. Prime Minister Modi said, “A strong development partnership has become a key pillar of our close ties”, explaining, “Mauritius is an excellent example of India’s approach to development partnership which is based on the needs and priorities of our partners and respects their sovereignty. “ The two leaders jointly inaugurated the social housing project in the Indian Ocean island country. The project comprising 956 housing units with associated infrastructure such as sewage treatment plant, leech field, playgrounds is implemented on two sites – Dagotiere (600 units) and Mare Tabac (356 units). It is one of five major infrastructure projects identified for implementation under the $353 million Special Economic Program (SEP) extended to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister Modi stressed that he was “particularly pleased to be associated with this important effort to provide affordable housing to the people of Mauritius”. India has also launched two other ‘nation-building’ projects, including the state-of-the-art civil service college that will help train government officials and the eight-megawatt solar PV farm project that will help alleviate climate challenges. facing Mauritius as an island. country. The Prime Minister also highlighted cooperation in the field of maritime security, stating that “despite the constraints of COVID-19, we were able to deliver a Dornier aircraft on lease and complete the short refit of the Mauritius Coast Guard vessel Barracuda” . India also deployed equipment and experts to contain the Wakashio oil spill which, according to the Prime Minister, “was another example of our cooperation to protect our common maritime heritage”. Two MoUs were also exchanged at Thursday’s event. One regarding Indian grant aid for the implementation of small development projects, another a $190 million line of credit between Export Import Bank of India (EXIM) and SBM (Mauritius) Infrastructure Development Company Ltd for the ongoing express metro project and other infrastructure projects. In 2019, the two PMs jointly inaugurated the Metro Express project and the New ENT Hospital in Mauritius in virtual mode. Similarly, in July 2020, the new building of the Supreme Court of Mauritius was also virtually inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/india-mauritius-united-by-history-ancestry-pm-modi-446326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos