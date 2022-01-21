As costs rise, how long can China stay with zero COVID? | News on the coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong, China On January 23, 2020, China gave birth to zero COVID.

Faced with the threat of a mystery virus, authorities in Wuhan imposed the world’s first lockdown on its 11 million people, marking the start of a zero-tolerance policy that would define China’s response to the pandemic.

Two years later, the meteoric spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the rising costs of controlling it raise questions about the sustainability of the Chinese approach. But even if the variant pushes other parts of the world to live with the virus, China is likely to stick to its elimination strategy despite the economic and social toll of tougher and more frequent lockdowns as well as borders. sealed, analysts said.

Omicron poses a greater threat to the zero-Covid policy than previous variants, Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera, citing the transmissibility of the coronavirus strain, which is believed to spread two to three time. as easily as the Delta variant.

Given the tools available on the continent, I believe they will be able to control even Omicron outbreaks. But it will take a lot of resources and cause a lot of disruption in the process.

Chinese authorities are racing to stamp out the outbreaks ahead of the Winter Olympics, which are due to open Feb. 4 in Beijing. On Monday, authorities reported 223 infections nationwide, the biggest increase in nearly two years, although cases have fallen by double digits in recent days.

The Chinese city of Wuhan became the first place in the world to enter lockdown on January 23, 2020. [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE]

After a Beijing office worker became the first person in the capital to test positive for Omicron on Sunday, local authorities immediately sealed off his residential compound and office building, locking white-collar workers inside.

Blaming the virus on a contaminated letter from Canada, Chinese authorities have also urged residents to minimize purchases of overseas goods and handle international mail with caution, despite foreign experts who doubt the likelihood of such transmission.

Prior to the emergence of Omicron, authorities in recent weeks contained an outbreak of the Delta variant in Xian, Shanxi province, with strict containment that has been blamed for causing food shortages and causing abort at least two pregnant women.

But as one outbreak is brought under control, new ones have sprung up across the country.

In the latest wave, 69 family groups were found in Tianjin, which shares a border with Beijing. The city tested its entire population of 14 million in two days, which the state-run tabloid Global Times touted as miracle proof of China’s speed in containing the virus.

Across the border, Hong Kong has stepped up social distancing measures to contain a growing Omicron cluster, suspending face-to-face classes at schools, closing bars and nightclubs and imposing a curfew. at 6 p.m. for meals in restaurants.

This week, authorities ordered the mass culling of 2,000 hamsters and small animals, citing the risk of animal-to-human transmission for which there is no direct evidence after detecting the first case of the variant. Delta in three months at a saleswoman at a pet. store.

Jin Dong-Yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera it was prudent to use tighter controls to buy more time, so we can better understand Omicron.

Jin, however, said there was no reason to panic, pointing to the shorter shedding window variants as well as the milder symptoms and lower death rate in the United States and Europe.

Although China’s draconian measures have been credited with reducing the number of deaths, Jin questioned their necessity from a public health perspective as the virus evolves.

For them it is a matter of national honor and they believe they have the best strategy in the world, he said. If we can control the pandemic in Wuhan, we can do the same elsewhere.

Public support

Beijing is also likely concerned about the effectiveness of its vaccine against the new variant, as lab results showed Sinovac did not produce enough antibodies to protect against Omicron. This raises the possibility that an increase in cases will overwhelm the public health system, despite high vaccination coverage.

But while much of the rest of the world is moving on, China is still stuck in the last era, Jin said.

My advice would be for them to gradually adapt and recognize the global reality on COVID-19, he said. They should stop the politics step by step.

Unlike Western countries, where opposition to lockdowns and vaccination mandates is on the rise, China has not seen a significant public reaction to the harsh pandemic measures.

Despite its costs, the zero-COVID strategy appears to have broad public support among the population, according to Christian Gbel, professor of China studies at the University of Vienna.

I also don’t think people are against lockdowns per se because they take COVID very seriously, Gbel told Al Jazeera.

There is a culture in which individual freedoms can be sacrificed to a large degree for the collective good, Lynette Ong, a political scientist at the University of Toronto, told Al Jazeera. And a health crisis is more or less seen as a justifiable cause for the sacrifice of individual freedoms.

Xi Jinping’s government has touted China’s superior handling of the pandemic [File: Andy Wong/AP]

China, which had a COVID-19 death toll of just 4,636 on Friday, also touted its control over the pandemic as evidence of the superiority of its governance model, giving it less flexibility to shift gears, said NGO.

Any substantial change in policy will likely be driven by the material economic costs of being cut off from the rest of the world, she said.

Indeed, economists have warned that economic costs are rising, especially as China’s property market and domestic consumption slump.

There is a need for a forward-looking approach, Chen Xingdong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas, said in a webinar earlier this month, the South China Morning Post reported. China cannot simply continue regardless of the policy implemented.

It seems that the central government has realized the cost of the zero-Covid policy, it is definitely very expensive and it is difficult to continue, Chen said, pointing to the lockdown put in place in Xian.

Unable to change course

Earlier this month, US consultancy Eurasia Group cited China’s zero-tolerance policy as the most significant political risk in the coming year, citing the strain it will put on TV channels. global sourcing and emerging markets.

Severe lockdowns to control future outbreaks will in turn lead to greater economic disruption, more state intervention and a more dissatisfied population at odds with the state media’s triumphant Covid-defeated China mantra, wrote the consulting firm in a report published on January 3. .

The initial success of zero Covid and Xi’s personal attachment to it make any change of course impossible, the report adds.

In December, the World Bank cut its forecast for China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.1% in 2022, from 5.4%. That would be the slowest growth since the 1990s and down sharply from last year’s 8.1% expansion.

Many analysts believe the policy will almost certainly remain in place at least until after the Party Congress, scheduled for the second half of 2022, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

After that, the way forward is less clear.

The ideal scenario for mainland China is for the virus to continue to evolve and in a year or so the circulating variants are even milder and do not pose a threat to public health, especially with higher vaccination coverage. , Cowling said.

And China could relax its covid policies without having any kind of big waves of exit or any major impact on public health.

For Beijing, which has made such extraordinary efforts to control the virus, when or whether such a scenario could occur is entirely beyond its control.