Prime Minister Imran accuses PML-N of ‘using unfair tactics’ to influence courts – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he said was using unfair tactics to influence the courts.

Addressing a group of his spokespersons, he urged them to vehemently counter controversies created by opposition leaders, especially in the media.

While referring to the affidavit case of former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim, PM says PML-N generated affidavit controversy to pressure court which heard the case of its leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

A participant in the meeting, while speaking to Dawn, quoted the Prime Minister as saying: They [PML-N leaders] are mafias and they always influence the courts when they feel they are about to decide their cases.

Asks its spokespersons to counter the controversies created by the opposition

He said the court exposed the controversy hatched by PML-N leaders by revealing that Mr. Shamim’s affidavit was prepared in the office of PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Later, while chairing a meeting on projects under the urban development of Ravi and the central business district, Prime Minister Khan said that these projects would significantly reduce the level of pollution by featuring green spaces , waste management, clean energy sources and international environmental best practices.

Reviewing the progress of the projects, he pointed out that they are very important for the country, especially for Lahore.

He said the government has no self-interest but rather works for the welfare of the citizens of Lahore.

The prime minister said the incumbent government had revitalized dead capital to generate revenue and launched historic construction projects that no previous government had planned for the past two decades.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against officials who failed to complete these projects on time. He ordered the Punjab government to actively pursue ongoing legal action against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that green spaces have been reserved in all projects and that clean technologies will be used to ensure environmentally friendly construction.

He was informed that seven international groups have been involved in the establishment of a waste treatment plant as part of the Ravi urban development project and that agreements have been finalized with international organizations, including UN-Habitat, to comply with international environmental standards.

The meeting was also briefed on the components of Ravi Urban Development Authority projects to be considered for inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was informed that the 1500 kanals Chaharbagh residential project has been launched with 3,000 flats and 1,000 low-cost flats for which 17,500 applications have been received and the poll will be held next month.

Regarding the central business district projects, the meeting was informed that revenue amounting to Rs 15 billion was expected from the sale of seven mixed-use plots. He was advised that grading and excavation work had begun at Walton.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Retired Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider, and some senior officials.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary and other senior provincial government officials joined the meeting via video link.

Posted in Dawn, January 21, 2022

