Georgia prosecutor calls for special grand jury for Trump election probe : NPR





In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is assessing whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden's election victory presidential.

The Georgia District Attorney who is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes when they tried to nullify the 2020 election there has asked a judge for a special grand jury to ‘investigation.

In a letter, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office has reason to believe “that the administration of the 2020 Georgia State elections, including the election of the President of United States by the State, was subject to possible criminal interference”.

A special grand jury allows the DA to issue subpoenas. In the letter, Willis says that several witnesses or potential witnesses, including Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “have refused to cooperate with the investigation in the absence of a subpoena requiring their testimony.”

In January 2021, just days before Congress was to convene to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, Trump called Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, and asked him to help overturn Georgia’s election results. Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us, because we won the state,” Trump said on the call, which was obtained by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Raffensperger refused Trump’s pleas.

“We’ll put the facts that are learned literally, because I’m old school on a wall. We’ll see if the elements of a crime are there. If they are, I’ll present a case to the grand jury,” Willis said WABE in September.

In addition to the ability to issue a subpoena, a special grand jury is granted other investigative powers, such as the power to obtain documents.

“Not only [Willis] needs to show that former President Trump made that call and made those statements, she needs proof of intent,” said Page Pate, a Georgia trial attorney. I think, especially if she really wants to move forward with a lawsuit, she wants more than her voice on a phone call.”

Fulton County traditional grand juries typically sit for two months and hear many different cases. A special grand jury is dedicated to an investigation and can last as long as necessary. It cannot issue indictments, but a special grand jury still serves an important purpose.

“What he can do is issue a final report which would effectively be a road map as to all the evidence he has considered and make recommendations as to what charges, if any, would be appropriate based on of that evidence,” said Gwen Fleming, a former Georgia district attorney.

Then prosecutors can decide to bring charges before a regular grand jury.

The district attorney’s request to appoint the special grand jury must be approved by a majority of the Fulton County Superior Court judges.

In a statement released by his Political Action Committee, Trump repeated his baseless claims of voter fraud: “What this special civilian grand jury should look into is not my perfect phone call, but the large-scale voter fraud that took place in Georgia”.

