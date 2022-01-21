Atlanta DA calls for special grand jury in Trump election probe





We have cooperated before, Mr. Raffensperger said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. Any information they requested, we sent it to them. And if we were forced to appear before a grand jury, obviously we will follow the law and appear before a grand jury and testify.

Representatives for Mr. Trump did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday, but the former president released a statement calling his phone call with Mr. Raffensperger perfect. He called other investigations, including one led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, politically motivated. Fulton is Georgia’s most populous county and a Democratic stronghold, and Ms. Willis is a Democrat.

The Georgia investigation is one of several criminal, civil and congressional investigations focused on Mr. Trump. He and his allies fought in court with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The committee scored a major victory on Wednesday when the Supreme Court denied a request by Mr. Trump to block the release of the White House filings, and on Thursday the panel asked Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the investigation.

In addition to the criminal investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney, Ms. James is leading a civil investigation into fraud in Mr. Trump’s business empire. She issued subpoenas for interviews with two of her adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and her office previously interviewed a third, Eric Trump.

In Atlanta, Ms. Willis said last year she would consider racketeering and other charges. An analysis released last year by the Brookings Institution that was investigated by Ms. Williss’ office concluded that Mr. Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia put him at substantial risk of possible state charges. , including racketeering, solicitation of election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

The Trump InvestigationsMap 1 of 6

Many inquiries. Since former President Donald Trump left office, there have been numerous inquiries and investigations into his businesses and personal affairs. Here is a list of those in progress:

Investigation of criminal fraud. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office are investigating whether Mr. Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values ​​to potential lenders.

Tax evasion investigation. As part of their investigation, in July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office accused the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer of orchestrating a 15-year scheme to evade taxes. A trial in this case is scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Anything related to attempts to interfere in Georgia’s election will be subject to scrutiny, Ms. Willis told The New York Times last year.

Ms. Willis has experience in complex racketeering cases. In 2014, as an assistant district attorney, she helped lead a racketeering case against a group of educators involved in an Atlanta public school cheating scandal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/us/politics/georgia-trump-election-investigation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos