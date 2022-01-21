Why China is lecturing the world on economic policy

Does that tell you that they are more confident than ever to try to dictate their terms to the United States or does that tell you that their worries about the economy are way bigger than they let on hear ?

Growth close to a standstill

China’s latest economic challenges were on full display this week with the release of its annual economic outlook for the year just ended. While the overall gross domestic product growth rate for 2021 of 8.1% beat forecasts, data for the last three months of the year was more telling.

Growth in China was dangerously close to stagnation, with GDP rising just 1.6% on a quarterly basis in the three months to December.

Weak retail sales growth of 1.7% in December underscored Chinese public fears of widespread lockdowns as the government pursues a zero COVID-19 strategy and the risk of financial contagion from the real estate sector.

But the news that really caught the eye on Monday was the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprise interest rate cut on two key rates. Although flagged by policymakers late last year, the injection of monetary stimulus was taken as confirmation that China’s economic situation was not as rosy as painted by representatives of the government.

Now, China and the United States are not only moving in opposite directions in their handling of the pandemic, but they are now at odds over monetary policy.

The Fed and the PBOC will most likely move in opposite directions in 2022, and that in itself is quite remarkable, Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orlik predicted in a Bloomberg podcast in December.

He notes that China’s currency, the renminbi, was historically pegged to the US dollar, which meant the PBOC had to raise or lower rates when the Fed did, regardless of economic conditions.

Now, after a decade of painstaking and painstaking reforms, the renminbi is much closer to a floating currency and that has given China’s central bank a new degree of freedom over how it handles monetary policy. We already see them using it, Orlik says in comments that resonated this week.

Rather, they will be thankful that these years of exchange rate reform gave them the freedom to go in a direction other than Fed tightening.

Weakness or strength?

Many, however, see Xi’s comments at Davos as a sign of weakness rather than strength.

You can see why he wants to persuade the rest of the world not to tighten as he eases because it will cause capital to flow out of China which could reignite their currency problems, says Stephen Joske, former Australian Treasury representative in Beijing. who later ran the affairs of AustralianSupers Asia.

Rising global rates will also have implications for China’s debt-laden real estate sector, while reduced global liquidity is bad news for the inflow of bonds and equities into China over the course of the year. elapsed.

China’s battle to control a series of COVID-19 outbreaks among a public without access to mRNA vaccines only adds to its concerns. Xinhua

I think it was a show of weakness on Xi’s part and a show of concern. I think Xi fears that if the Fed goes crazy, quantitative tightening on top of a 100 basis point hike this year, and if that happens, it will make it even more difficult to deflate China’s real estate sector in a manageable way, says Grant Wilson, the head of Asia Pacific at Exante Data, a macro consulting and data analytics firm.

But Wilson and others say there was also an element of misappropriation in Xi’s comments. China’s warning of an emerging debt market crisis if the United States raises rates has merit, although it is hypocritical given that China is a major lender to the poorest countries in the world. framework of its “belt and road” initiative.

two prisms

No doubt Chinese propagandists will use Xi’s call for better international coordination of fiscal and monetary policy and to see the world as one community as ammunition against US-led tightening if it hurts. to the poorest countries. It also works in Xi’s favor to undermine the credibility of US global institutions and the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

As everywhere in China, how policymakers deal with the new challenges facing the world’s second-largest economy is political. With the Winter Olympics next month and, more importantly, the Communist Party’s National Congress expected to nominate Xi for a third term later this year.. Chinese leaders are determined to present the image of a robust economy at all costs.

China swells every year before the party congress. This year, the state of the economy is particularly sensitive because we have the coronation (of Xi) at the end, says McGregor. Every political decision in China must now be seen through two lenses: the party congress and the US-China competition.

China faces two major challenges as it prepares to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. The country’s annual Lunar New Year, which begins on February 1, is the country’s biggest holiday. In pre-pandemic times, this triggered massive migration of people returning home to see relatives and massive spending.

This year, the mood is very different as the government struggles to control a series of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Winter Olympics, Party Congress and a population without access to mRNA vaccines mean China is unlikely to be ready to start living with the virus in the near term. The Chinese public and business community are bracing for more crippling lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions as authorities battle to contain the highly contagious omicron variant.

Among the major developed countries, China has the worst debt situation, which really adds fuel to the fire. Stephen Joske, former Australian Treasury representative in Beijing

This is already weakening consumer confidence. While exports are booming, consumption still accounted for 65.4% of economic growth in 2021.

The other worrying trend is the highly indebted real estate market. After efforts were made to appease this sector by increasing mortgage lending to homebuyers, the change focused on ensuring that property developers did not go bankrupt and threaten the wider economy, that the government wants to see growth of at least 5%. This year.

Spend big

This means Chinese leaders have reverted to the fallback option of backing out of debt reduction initiatives and, as they did after the global financial crisis, investing heavily in infrastructure. PBOC officials signaled further rate cuts this week.

By words and deeds, China’s leaders have in recent weeks signaled a shift in the government’s economic policy focus towards one that is more pro-growth, in contrast to the 2021 focus on risk reduction and a stricter regulations, Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia, wrote earlier this month.

This strategy carries enormous risks for China. Long-standing critics of China’s reliance on debt and heavy infrastructure spending to sustain growth warn that the setback in last year’s efforts to curb lending by property developers and homeowners houses could have disastrous consequences. The worst-case scenario is that domestic stimulus at a time when the Western world is loosening could trigger a spike in inflation, although there are no signs of that happening yet.

Among the major developed countries, China has the worst debt situation, which really adds fuel to the fire. They may have been delayed in a false sense of complacency, they probably don’t realize the magnitude of the risks, says Joske.

However, any increase could be good news for Australia, as a return to heavy infrastructure spending means increased demand for steel and iron ore. China Business Daily said in a report this week that infrastructure investment would grow 4% to 6% in 2022, up from 0.4% last year. Another report said more than 10 provinces are preparing to issue more than 340 billion yuan ($74 billion) in bonds each this month, based on information announced by China Central Depository and Clearing.

Xinhua reported this week that China will expand its high-speed rail network to 50,000 kilometers by 2025, from 38,000 kilometers in 2020. China’s annual crude steel output fell for the first time in six years last year, falling 3% to 1.03 billion tons. But analysts say that trend could reverse this year if local governments have Beijing’s blessing to start spending again.

The risks are high

All of this, however, carries huge risks, which China’s leaders seem willing to take to ensure economic stability ahead of Xi’s controversial third term as president. But, if anything, the latest rate cuts demonstrate that it also has the power to easily turn the stimulus tap on and off when needed.

They (Chinese leaders) seem to have convinced themselves that they have already done enough to contain the risks, but I think that is bad judgment. They should be very careful, says Joske.

China is more than ever an integral part of the global economy and in two weeks will host athletes from around the world for the Winter Olympics. And yet, she is more cut off from the world than she has been since the Cultural Revolution.

It is stepping up efforts on a zero COVID 19 strategy at a time when the rest of the world is living with the virus and opening borders. Now its monetary policy is also going in the opposite direction to that of the United States.

For Xi Jinping, this is an inevitable divergence. But in the era of globalization, the risks of being wrong go far beyond China.