Americans not hungry for Biden-Trump 2024 presidential election rematch: poll

It seems most Americans are not hoping to see a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Only 28% of Americans polled in a national AP/NORC survey conducted last week say they want Biden to run for a second term in the White House in the 2024 election. And that includes just 48% of Democrats.

GAME BETWEEN BIDEN AND TRUMP IN POTENTIAL 2024 REMATCH MATCH

Trump doesn’t seem to be faring any better.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival site in Florence, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix, on Jan. 15, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Only 27% of Americans would like the former president to seek a return to the White House in 2024, according to the poll. But Trump has fared slightly better with his party, with 56% of Republicans polled saying they would like to see him. bid again. for the presidency.

Trump has for nearly a year repeatedly flirted with another race for the White House. Asked in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday about his plans for 2024, the former president once again said he thought he was “making a lot of people happy” with his decision.

TRUMP DELIVERS WHAT SOUNDS LIKE HIS 2024 FIRST STUMP SPEECH – DURING HIS 2022 FIRST RALLY

And the current president has said repeatedly over the past year that he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

President Biden holds an official press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on January 19, 2022. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

“If I have the health that I am in now, if I am healthy, then, in effect, I would run again,” Biden told ABC News last month.

And the president said Wednesday at a press conference marking his first year in office that Vice President Harris “would be my running mate” if he ran for a second term.

The AP/NORC poll was conducted Jan. 13-18, with 1,161 adults polled nationwide. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

