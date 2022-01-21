Politics
Turkey ends four-month streak of rate cuts
Turkey’s central bank bowed to market pressure on Thursday and ended a four-month streak of interest rate cuts that saw inflation soar and the currency slump.
The bank left its key rate at 14% two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – a staunch opponent of high interest rates – said future cuts could come “gradually and without haste”.
Erdogan has waged a “war for economic independence” aimed at breaking Turkey’s dependence on foreign currency inflows by boosting cheap loans and accelerating exports.
But politicians have seen the emerging country’s economy spiral dangerously out of control.
Turkey’s annual inflation rate has reached a 19-year high of 36% and is expected to continue to climb.
The lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar and last year became the worst performing emerging market currency in the world.
And the central bank’s net reserves – an indicator of both Turkey’s economic health and its ability to weather a possible banking crisis – fell from $21.1 billion (€18.6 billion ) in mid-December to $7.9 billion on January 7.
“Sharp falls in the lira risk keeping inflation at very high levels,” Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.
“And lira weakness could cause vulnerabilities in the banking sector to crystallize.”
– ‘Bad policy longer’ –
Erdogan cited Islamic rules against usury to justify his belief that high interest rates cause inflation. Economists almost universally agree that the opposite is true.
Central banks raise rates in order to increase the cost of doing business when the economy is growing too fast. This helps to lower prices by reducing demand.
High rates also help support currencies by increasing the return on local bank deposits and investments.
But Erdogan says Turkey has developed a “new economic model” to achieve sustainable growth.
The central bank attributed the surge in inflation from 21.3% in November to 36.2% last month to “distorted pricing behavior (caused by) unhealthy price formations in the foreign exchange market.”
He also blamed external factors such as high commodity prices and global supply chain bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The lira rose slightly after the announcement to around 13.3 to the dollar.
Economists believe that the bank should significantly raise its key rate in order to solve the problems that are accumulating in Turkey.
“No change (means) bad policy any longer,” Emerging Markets Economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management remarked after the rate decision.
– ‘Lira is our money’
The Turks had converted their liras into gold and dollars in order to protect themselves against price increases and an erosion of their purchasing power.
The government has tried to stem this tide by creating new bank deposits that effectively tie the value of the lira to the dollar.
Erdogan says the new program has attracted 163 billion lira ($12.2 billion).
He also appealed to the sense of patriotism of the Turks while urging them to keep their liras.
“The Turkish lira is our money,” he said in a traditional New Year’s address. “This is how we go, not with this or that currency.”
Yet new data released on Thursday showed that 62.2% of all deposits by Turks were still held in dollars.
The figure fell only 1.4 percentage points on the week.
Economists say the mechanism has only a marginal effect as it requires individuals and businesses to hold liras in new deposits for at least three months.
Exporters are also unhappy with a new requirement to sell a quarter of their hard currency earnings to the central bank.
