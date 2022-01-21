Could Boris Johnson still survive as Prime Minister?





Francesco Guidicini/Camera Press. Will Boris Johnson manage to cling to the post of Prime Minister despite everything? That’s the question everyone is asking in Westminster this morning after Johnson managed to survive an extraordinary day in politics that started with a bang and ended with something of a whimper. As I wrote last night, Christian Wakeford’s defection to Labor moments before PMQs did something to stabilize the mood of angry Tory backbenchers. They rallied behind Johnson much more vocally than last week and reconsidered submitting letters of no confidence, annoyed that Labor had been given an easy stick to beat the Prime Minister. The spectacle of an MP crossing the floor into the opposition benches would normally be the stuff of nightmares for a Prime Minister but in this case it bought him time. Last night it looked like the mood was largely unchanged, but Tory MPs had either run out of steam or bottled it up, or just wanted to wait for Sue Grays’ report to come out before taking action . In many cases, it’s not because they don’t expect to act against Johnson afterwards, but because a process is in place and they think it makes sense to take a break. . But now the question is whether Johnson might just manage to hold on to No. 10, having survived the revelations of recent weeks. He first asked MPs to wait for Grays’ report, with the promise of a full statement when it is released, which got him through last week’s LFs despite a silent and smoking parliamentary party behind him. Now his whipping threats and Wakeford’s humiliation have persuaded Tory MPs to wait yet again. This is what a successful strategy to keep Boris Johnson in place looks like. As one senior Tory official put it: there will be no sudden moment or quick fix to banish the anger of Tory MPs. Instead, the Prime Minister will kick the box and again and again delay the point at which the 54-letter threshold is reached until some of that anger wears off and people gradually move on to something else. There is still a broad consensus among Tory MPs that Boris Johnson will not lead them in the next general election. But it seems more likely this morning that he can leave on his own terms, and further into the future, than seemed possible yesterday morning. But yesterday was also a reminder that a day, even a morning, is a long time in politics. The mood tonight could still be very different. Sign up for New Statesmans newsletters

