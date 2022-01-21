Trump insists call with Georgia secretary of state was ‘perfect’





Trump released a statement insisting his phone call with the Georgian secretary of state after the 2020 election was “perfect”. The statement followed a report that the Fulton County prosecutor had requested a special grand jury in his criminal investigation into Trump’s actions. The former president also continued to falsely insist that there was rampant fraud in Georgia. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement Thursday describing his phone call to the Georgian secretary of state seeking to overturn the state’s 2020 election results as “perfect.”

He released the statement after it was reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had requested the formation of a special grand jury to assist his office in its ongoing investigation into whether the efforts of Trump to pressure Raffensperger constituted criminal conduct.

Prosecutors found “possible criminal interference to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 election in this state,” Willis’ office said in its letter to a judge requesting the special grand jury.

During his phone call to Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump repeatedly asked the secretary of state to “find” 11,780 more votes, one more than the number of votes Joe Biden won in Georgia in the election. of 2020 to swing the state election. results in favor of Trump.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump said on the call, which was first reported by The Washington Post. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, uh, you recalculated.”

Raffensperger repeatedly pushed back and said the data did not support Trump’s claim that there was significant voter fraud in the Georgia election. But Trump added, “All I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

On Thursday, Trump said in his statement that his phone call to Raffensperger was “perfect, maybe even better than my call with the Ukrainian president, if that’s possible.” He was referring to his July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he sought to pressure Zelensky into launching politically motivated investigations targeting the Bidens ahead of the 2020 US election. formed the basis of Trump’s first impeachment.

“I knew there were a lot of people online, including a lot of lawyers on both sides,” Trump said of his phone call with Raffensperger. “While I assumed the call may have been recorded inappropriately or even illegally, I was not made aware of it.”

Trump’s statement went on to say that he “said nothing improper in the call” and that it was made while he was “president on behalf of the United States of America, to investigate on the massive voter fraud that took place in Georgia.”

Willis, in his letter, wrote that Raffensperger is a key witness for his investigation, but he will not grant an interview unless subpoenaed. If approved, the special grand jury would have subpoena power.

Despite Trump’s claims of rampant fraud in the 2020 election, bipartisan, nonpartisan election and cybersecurity officials concluded that the election was in fact the safest and most secure in US history. United. All 50 states certified their election results on Dec. 14, 2020, and Trump and his Republican allies have lost nearly every lawsuit they’ve filed to challenge the election results, while the few they’ve succeeded haven’t. have materially altered the results in any state.

Yet the former president falsely insisted on Thursday that the so-called “ballot harvest” in Georgia could have resulted in a difference of “tens of thousands of votes”.

“What this special civilian grand jury should be looking into is not my perfect phone call, but the large-scale voter fraud that took place in Georgia. Then they would do a great job for the people. No more political witch hunts! ” Trump’s statement concluded.

Michael Moore, a former Obama-era U.S. attorney for the Central District of Georgia, told Insider that Willis’ request should be about Trump. A special grand jury would not be able to indict Trump or anyone else, but it would be able to gather more evidence that could lead to charges later.

Brent Griffiths and Camila DeChalus contributed to this report.

