PM Modi to unveil 216ft ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5





The ‘Statue of Equality is located in a 45-acre compound in Shamshabad and the Rs 1,000 crore project has been entirely funded by donations from devotees across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil a 216ft statue of Ramanujacharya, an 11th century saint and social reformer, in Hyderabad on February 5. The statue described as the “Statue of Equality is located in a 45-acre compound in Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Statue of Equality to the world on February 5, 2022. He will is a 216-foot-tall statue of Sri Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century Bhakti saint and revolutionary social reformer,” said a press release from organizers on Thursday, January 20. The event, along with a fire oblation of 1,035 ‘yaaga’, considered the largest in modern history, and other spiritual activities like mass mantra chanting are to be conducted as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham’. It is to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of the saint’s birth, he said. The events would begin on February 2. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would co-host the event with renowned spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami, the statement said. Several other chief ministers, politicians, celebrities and actors are also said to attend the ceremony. The Rs 1,000 crore project was entirely funded by donations from devotees around the world. The inner shrine deity of Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kg of gold to commemorate the 120 years that the saint walked this land. President Ram Nath Kovind would unveil the inner chamber of the Ramanuja statue on February 13, according to the statement. The 216ft outdoor statue would be one of the tallest statues in a seated position, he said. The statue is made of “panchaloha”, a mixture of five metals – gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc. The complex has identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams, the 108 ornately carved temples of Vishnu mentioned in the works of the Alwars, Tamil mystical saints. Born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Ramanujacharya liberated millions of people from social, cultural, sexual, educational and economic discrimination with the fundamental belief that every human being is equal, regardless of nationality, gender, race. race, caste or creed. He opened the doors of the temples to all, including those who faced extreme discrimination. He remains a timeless icon of equality for social reformers around the world, he said. He was the main proponent of Vishishtadvaita (qualified non-dualism) and argued for the epistemic importance of bhakti (devotion) as a means of spiritual enlightenment. We warmly welcome everyone including key guests, dignitaries, devotees and people from all walks of life for the unveiling of the Statue of Equality,” said Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji. Ramanujacharya has remained a true icon of equality for 1,000 years and this project will ensure his teachings are practiced for at least another 1,000 years, he said. “Our mission is to make the Statue of Equality a culturally significant destination for people around the world and to inspire everyone to make the world a more equal place to live. Today, when the world is strewn with divisions and populism, the need of the hour is the ideology of Ramanujacharya,” he said.The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2014, according to the statement. The 54-foot-tall base building named Bhadra Vedi’ has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theater, an educational gallery and a solid multilingual audio tour detailing many of the works of Ramanujacharya.

