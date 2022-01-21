Donald Trump says there was ‘a lot of love’ on January 6 and blames Pelosi for security failure





Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday he sounded the alarm about the need for security ahead of the 2021 Capitol riot, saying it could have been an absolutely beautiful day.

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity there was a lot of love as he spoke to the crowd at an Ellipse rally ahead of the Capitol siege. He also blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the lack of security.

“Believe me, there was a lot of love and a lot of friendship and people who love our country,” the Republican said of the crowd during his speech.

They are great people. And I felt there would be a really big crowd there and I said, you know, I think we should have 10,000 people.

Trump said he met with senior military officials and other locations about what he expected to be a large crowd. After the speeches, many attendees marched on Capitol Hill and disrupted certification of Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Supporters of Donald Trump take part in a rally in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.AP Trump’s speech at the Ellipse preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.AP

The former president repeated a Republican accusation that Pelosi had refused the option to deploy the National Guard ahead of the rally, at which Trump claimed to have won the election despite a lack of evidence. Trump claimed he wanted ready soldiers or National Guard members, but Pelosi refused.

And if she hadn’t turned it down, we wouldn’t have had any problems, it would just have been a great day, Trump said.

In a wide-ranging interview, the 45th president broadly criticized Biden and denounced his successors’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, even attributing vaccine hesitancy to people’s feelings about the current commander-in-chief.

We’ve done such a good job, Trump said of his administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis after host Sean Hannity noted that more Americans died from the virus in 2021 than in 2020. We didn’t get the credit we deserve.

Former President Donald Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the lack of security.AP I don’t think they trust Biden, Trump said in a Thursday interview with Fox News Sean Hannity.AP

Trump said his administration left Biden with vaccines and treatments.

But they didn’t know how to use them and I think people don’t trust them, he said. I don’t think they trust Biden, they don’t trust the administration and that’s why they don’t take them to the extent that they should be.

Trump also criticized Bidens’ foreign policy, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and joined a pile on the president over comments he made at a press conference Wednesday about the threat. of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden had hinted that the international response to a Russian attack might not be unified in the event of what he called a minor incursion.

Biden and the White House later clarified and walked back that comment amid intense scrutiny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/21/donald-trump-says-there-was-a-lot-of-love-on-jan-6-blames-pelosi-for-security-failure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

