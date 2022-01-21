Liz Truss says Boris Johnson is doing a fantastic job but avoids the leadership question | Liz Truss





Foreign Secretary Liz Truss backed Boris Johnson, saying he was doing a fantastic job as Prime Minister, had his 100 per cent backing and should stay at number 10 for as long as possible . Truss, in Sydney for a series of ministerial talks with his Australian counterpart on Friday, was asked whether the Prime Ministers’ leadership remains tenable, given the anger unfolding over a series of Downing Street parties as the UK was under a strict Covid lockdown. The Prime Minister has my support 100%. He is doing a great job, Truss told a news conference in Sydney. I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his work. He does a fantastic job. Truss, seen as a potential leadership candidate if Johnson is forced out, did not answer when asked whether she would run for prime minister if a leadership poll were held. There is no leadership election, she said. Asked about growing anger across Britain at No 10’s apparent continued defiance of Covid lockdown laws, Truss said Johnson had acknowledged the mistake and the British people were focused on the country’s economic recovery . The prime minister apologized and said mistakes had been made. He’s working to open up the economy and serve people across Britain and that’s what’s important and that’s what people are focused on. Truss was also asked about allegations of blackmail by Tory whips, accused of bullying rebel backbenchers who spoke out against Johnson or defied the party line in votes. I have already commented on the situation in the UK, Truss said, and I have no information on what is happening on the subject you are raising. Truss was in Sydney, along with Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, for the annual Aukmin talks between Australia’s defense and foreign ministers. Truss said the UK and Australia, as historic allies, faced global challenges with multiple aggressors. We are seeing increased economic coercion from China, we are seeing increased aggression from Russia, we are seeing Iran in danger of obtaining nuclear capability and we need to work with all of our friends and partners around the world, and Australia is an absolutely crucial ally and friend. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said British submarines would make more trips to Australia and the Indo-Pacific. We will see greater rotations, as we have already seen from the aircraft carrier group and the nuclear submarine’s visit out of the UK, he said. We’ll see more, not just from the UK, but from the US. Have seen more interest, of course, even from the Germans and other European nations, more people who understand what is happening in terms of coercion and intimidation in the Indo-Pacific.

