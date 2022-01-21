Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders, US survey finds





Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 71% of India’s adult population, according to Morning Consult, a US-based global leaders’ approval tracker. United. Among the 13 leaders polled by the research firm, Prime Minister Modi tops the list with 71%, followed by Mexican Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador (66%), Italian Mario Draghi (60%) and Japan’s Fumio Kishida (48%) . PM Modi also happens to have the lowest disapproval rating at 21%. Read | Mood Of The Nation Poll: Narendra Modi Continues To Dominate, But US President Joe Biden and Canada’s Justin Trudeau had an approval rating of 43% each and placed sixth and seventh respectively. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, implicated in the “partygate” scandal, ranked last among leaders polled with an approval rating of 26%. World Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Fashion: 71%

Lopez Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 60%

Person: 48%

Scholz: 44%

Biden: 43%

Trudeau: 43%

Morrisson: 41%

Snchez: 40%

Moon: 38%

Bolsonaro: 37%

Macron: 34%

Johnson: 26% *Updated 01/20/22 pic.twitter.com/nHaxp8Z0T5 Morning Consultation (@MorningConsult) January 20, 2022 Over the past two years, Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating peaked at 84% on May 2, 2020. His approval rating was at its lowest on May 7, 2021 at 63% when the second wave of coronavirus was at its height in the country. Joe Biden’s approval ratings hit rock bottom At 43%, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level during his presidency. After holding more than 50% in his first months in office, Biden’s popularity began to plummet in mid-August last year due to a rise in Covid-19 deaths and the hasty withdrawal US troops from Afghanistan. How is the investigation going? Morning Consult relies on real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials, and voting issues to conduct surveys. The research company conducts more than 20,000 global interviews with the adult population daily. Data on the trajectory of world leaders and countries is based on a seven-day rolling average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of +/- 1-3%. While the average sample size in the United States is 45,000, it ranges from around 3,000 to 5,000 in other countries. The surveys are weighted in each country according to age, gender, region and, in some countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. Read also | Mood of the Nation January 2022: Full Conclusions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-tops-global-leaders-approval-rating-finds-us-survey-1902611-2022-01-21

