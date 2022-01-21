China puts 4 million barrels of Iranian oil in state reserves – source, Vortexa

SINGAPORE — China has unloaded nearly four million barrels of Iranian crude oil into state reserve tanks in the southern port city of Zhanjiang in recent weeks, a trade source and ship tracking specialist Vortexa said Thursday. Analytics.

The move comes as world powers are engaged in difficult negotiations with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that will include the lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil. The former Trump administration pulled out of the deal and reimposed the sanctions.

Iran, which sits on the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves, is heavily dependent on oil revenue, but sanctions have prevented it from pumping at any near capacity since 2018.

The filling of China’s strategic oil reserves also precedes a plan to release oil from its emergency stockpile in rare coordination with the United States to help cool global oil prices that have soared. this week their highest level in seven years.

China previously imported under-the-radar oil from Iran with shipments not reflected in official customs data as buyers feared invoking US sanctions. On Thursday, Chinese customs reported the first import of Iranian crude in a year despite ongoing sanctions.

China imported 260,312 tons (1.9 million barrels) of Iranian crude oil in December, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, which last recorded Iranian oil inflows in December 2020 in double the volume.

A senior trade source familiar with the shipment told Reuters that this particular shipment was unloaded at a state reserve site in Zhanjiang in late December.

This was followed by another cargo of similar size which was unloaded at the same port for emergency stock, according to ship tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics.

There have been reports of importing Iranian crude earlier – but hush hush a little. Now I think the Chinese are openly testing to see the response from the United States, said Tilak Doshi, managing director of Doshi Consulting in Singapore.

Iran’s Petroleum Ministry was not available for comment, but a senior Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters that Iran has publicly stated that its oil exports have risen sharply.

We do not disclose which countries due to US sanctions, but China is one of the countries that buys Iranian oil. This shows that the sanctions have become ineffective.

Our policy is to improve our trade, especially oil, with non-Western countries, said a second Iranian official.

BEST DIPLOMACY

Asked if China was storing Iranian oil in state reserves and noting it in customs data – effectively confirming violations of US sanctions – the US State Department said US sanctions remained in place and would be applied, although Washington felt that diplomacy was the best way to tackle the problem. publish.

We are aware of Chinese companies’ purchases of Iranian oil. We have used our sanctions authorities to respond to Iranian sanctions evasion, including those doing business with China, and will continue to do so if necessary, said a State Department spokesperson who asked not to be named.

However, we have taken up this issue diplomatically with the Chinese as part of our dialogue on Iran policy and believe that in general it is a more effective avenue to address our concerns, the spokesperson added.

China’s National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is (China’s) attempt to cool oil prices. It’s basically about showing the world there’s more supply even if it’s only available to them, said a senior oil trader who declined to be identified as he is not licensed to talk to the media.

Chinese imports of Iranian oil have continued unofficially despite sanctions which, if implemented, would allow Washington to cut off those who violate them from the US economy.

Shipments held above 500,000 barrels per day on average between August and October, as buyers believed getting crude at low prices outweighed the risks of circumventing U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported in November. .

To avoid sanctions, Iranian crude was exported to China marked as oil from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, eliminating supplies from Brazil and West Africa, traders said.

Imports from Iran accounted for about 6% of China’s crude oil imports, according to shipping data and traders’ estimates.

China was expected to release some stocks from its strategic stockpile around the Lunar New Year, Reuters reported last week.