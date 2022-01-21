3 key takeaways from the decision





In a legal blow for Donald Trump, the Supreme Court paved the way for presidential records dating from his tenure to be turned over to a House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump, through his attorneys, had sought to protect more than 800 pages of panel information, citing executive privilege, which allows a president to withhold certain information from the public. But in an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court on Jan. 19, 2022 denied a request to restrain the release of the documents to Congress.

The decision has immediate and potentially longer-term consequences. Here are three key takeaways from the courts’ decision.

1. Executive power has its limits

Trump has championed an expanded vision of executive power. During his presidency, he refused to provide information to Congress citing executive privilege more than a dozen times, issued executive orders in the face of congressional opposition, and even sued his personal accountants and companies to prevent them from transmitting personal tax information to Congress. who had assigned these files.

Unlike previous presidents, Trump has refused to negotiate with Congress over the release of White House records. Instead, he took his battles with Congress to the courts.

Out of office, Trump continues to resist efforts to release information about his presidency. He urged several former White House staffers and advisers to claim executive privilege in response to subpoenas for information related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Congress even had to take the extraordinary step of returning former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for criminal contempt proceedings because ‘they refused to comply with the subpoenas.

Federal courts don’t like to meddle in disputes between the executive and Congress, but Trump pushed them to do so.

In its brief opinion, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s expansive view of executive power. The court denied Trump’s request to block the National Archives from releasing documents to the committee, saying his case for protecting the records could not prevail in any of the tests. [he] recommended.

The court added: Because the appeals court found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference in the decision.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has had to address the issue of Trump’s attempt to use executive power to conceal information from Congress.

In a 2020 decision in Trump v. Mazars in which Trump sued his accountants in an attempt to prevent their disclosure of tax documents to Congress, the court denied Trump’s claim for absolute immunity from congressional process and elaborated a new analysis to determine when Congress can obtain personal records from presidents.

Likewise, in the latest ruling, the Supreme Court appears to push back on Trump’s expansive view of executive power in favor of a more balanced approach.

2. Unanswered question about ex-presidents and executive privilege

Although the justices questioned Trump’s expansive view on executive power, the Supreme Court’s decision still preserves a former president’s ability to raise such a claim.

This is in line with a landmark 1977 decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that former President Richard Nixon could invoke executive privilege to challenge a federal law known as The Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act.

This law ensured that government agencies and ultimately the public could obtain certain documents and records recorded during Nixon’s presidency.

The court allowed Nixon to claim executive privilege, but ultimately ruled against him. In upholding the law, the Supreme Court noted that the lack of support for Nixon’s claim by other presidents weakened his argument for executive privilege.

The court, in its latest ruling, did not consider questions of whether and under what conditions a former president may be able to prevail over a claim for executive privilege.

3. The Importance of Congressional Oversight

The Supreme Court ruling also reiterated the importance of congressional oversight and the need for the American people to learn the truth about what happened on January 6, 2021.

In clearing the way for the House Select Committee to access hundreds of documents, including visitor and call logs, emails, speech drafts and handwritten notes, the court apparently acknowledged that a Healthy and stable democracy depends on people knowing what their government is doing so they can hold elected officials to account.

As such, the Supreme Court has indicated its desire to protect a constitutional system that can guarantee transparency and accountability by legitimizing legislative control over the executive.

