Prime Minister Narendra Modipitches for ‘twin engine’ development in Manipur – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that obstacles to Manipur’s progress had been removed and its development had started at a rapid pace, as he called on his people not to allow the forces that held him back maintained for 70 years to raise its head. . Saluting the people of the poll-bound state on the day of the establishment of Manipur state, Modi said in a speech that the state deserves peace and also deserves to be rid of frequent bandhs and blockades, and added that it was carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The BJP is in power in the state. The Prime Minister said the government is committed to making Manipur the sporting powerhouse of the country, and has a key role in the vision to make the North East the center of its Act East policy. The hurdles in the state’s growth path have been removed and the next 25 years will be the “Amrit Kaal” (golden age) of Manipur’s development, he said. He highlighted his continuous efforts to get a first-hand account of the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state, and said that this has enabled him to better understand their feelings and expectations and find ways to resolve their problems. The prime minister said that under the ‘dual engine’ of development, a reference to the BJP being in power in both state and centre, Manipur is getting long-awaited facilities like railways. Connectivity projects worth thousands of crore rupees are underway in the state including the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line. Likewise, with Imphal airport gaining international status, the connectivity of the northeastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore has improved. Manipur will also benefit from the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and the upcoming Rs 9,000 crore gas pipeline in the region, he said. Assembly polls will be held in Manipur on February 27 and March 3.

