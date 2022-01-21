Senedd Tory leader Andrew RT Davies defends Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees Mogg

The leader of the Senedd Tories, Andrew RT Davies, has defended Boris Johnson, saying the Prime Minister “has his confidence”.

Welsh Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies was on BBC News Channel and asked about Boris Johnson.

As well as defending Johnson, he also showed his support for Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who earlier this week apparently ‘forgot’ Mr Davies’ name.

Mr Davies, an MS from South Wales Central, said: “I met the Prime Minister yesterday and he enjoys my confidence. I want to see Sue Gray’s report like everyone else because it sums up all aspects of the allegations at Downing Street during the pandemic.

“I’m someone who sits on the Assembly Standards Committee, I’ve been doing it for three years now, one thing I’ve learned during that time is that instead of following the headlines, look at the evidence. When we receive reports before us, they are very detailed and concise, and very often the evidence in these reports bears no relation to the headline that the media has been pushing for several weeks.

“Then we can all digest the conclusions of this and the Prime Minister has said that he will go to the House of Commons, rightly so, and answer as many questions as MPs, who are the democratically elected representatives of the British people , want to pose to him.”

He was asked if the confidence he said he had in the prime minister depended on the findings of Sue Gray’s report.

“This report will contain all the evidence, I am not part of the Westminster process because I am a member of the Welsh Parliament, so I am not aware of all the events that have taken place, so I want to be able to be able to read a report that has access to everyone involved to form an opinion,” he said.

He was also asked about the fact that Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg did not name him when questioned directly in the Commons.

Smiling, Mr Davies said he met Mr Rees-Mogg on Wednesday and “ironically it may seem like we have family ties”.

“The Rees in Jacob’s surname come from his family ties in the village of Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan and my family on my mother’s side are from the same village, so we may well have a family tie and families sometimes break up.

“On a more serious note, the Leader of the House was technically right. We unfortunately don’t have an appointed Leader in Wales under the Conservative Party constitution. Simon Hart leads our contingent in Westminster, I lead the Tories Welsh in the Welsh Parliament, and a gentleman called Glyn Davies, who is a former MP, is Chairman of the Voluntary Party in Wales.

‘I want to see this constitutional change so that we have an appointed Leader in Wales and I’m sure the Leader of the House would not have wanted to mislead the House from the dispatch box.’

Asked if he was frustrated with his comments and those he made about Scottish leader Douglas Ross, Mr Davies said: “Douglas Ross is not a political lightweight. Constitutionally he is the Leader of the Scottish Party and was elected to this position by membership of the Scottish Conservative Party.

“I met Jacob yesterday, we had a very convivial meeting and I take what he said in the Commons with a grain of salt because I explained the position to you. I enjoy being the leader of the Tories in the Welsh Parliament. , putting my shoulder to the wheel as I have for almost 11 years now ensuring that we move forward in Wales.”

Asked if there was a political reason behind Boris Johnson’s announcement that restrictions were lifted in England, he replied: “There were scientific reasons, we went through two years of hell with restrictions and suppressed civil liberties, for obvious reasons as we have been through a pandemic, but any government that keeps these restrictions in place, as we are seeing in Wales with the Welsh Labor government, is failing in its duty. civil liberties, we need to reopen the economy and regain a sense of normalcy and start rebuilding our lives.

“If the science backs it up, then all these measures add up. No government can keep these measures in place.

“We have accumulated a huge debt in this pandemic to fight it, and the economic consequences as well as the health consequences.

“It is vital that the economy is running at full speed so that we can start tackling the huge waiting lists. Today in Wales we are receiving the latest NHS waiting lists as a one in five is already on a waiting list.”

For the latest email updates from WalesOnline, click here.