China swears no mercy in Xi’s battle against corruption and big tech





(Jan 21): China has pledged to limit the influence of tech companies and root out corruption linked to disorderly capital expansion, a sign authorities may expand a regulatory crackdown that wiped out more than $1 trillion dollars in market value last year. In a statement following the plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s top anti-corruption group, the government said it would sever the ties between money and power and tackle corruption across a range of issues. industries. He also pledged to target political factions and interest groups within the party, the Xinhua Press Agency reported Thursday. Efforts will be made to investigate and punish the corrupt behaviors behind the disorderly expansion of capital and platform monopolies, and sever the link between power and capital, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in the press release. Show no mercy to those who engage in political gangs, petty circles and interest groups within the party, and strictly educate, manage and supervise young cadres. The comments suggest President Xi Jinping’s government is not done with a regulatory onslaught that has upended industries from e-commerce to education and ride-sharing in the past year. They also served as a warning to Communist Party officials to keep their heads down ahead of a once-every-five-year meeting later this year, in which Xis expected to secure a third term. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in particular took a hit on Friday, dropping as much as 4.9% in Hong Kong after China’s Central Television Channel aired a five-part documentary series, Zero Tolerance, to coincide with the anti-corruption meeting. A Wednesday night episode featured Zhou Jiangyong, the former party chief of eastern Hangzhou city, who allegedly used his influence to help the businesses of his younger brothers, one of whom included Jack Mas Ant Group Co. as an investor, according to a local media report. in August. While CCTV made no mention of the link to Ant in the documentary, the timing spooked investors. Alibaba’s decline stands in stark contrast to the slight gains of its biggest Chinese tech peers on Friday. Company officials did not respond to a written request seeking comment. Bribes, firearms Another one CCTV episode revealed how Sun Lijun, former vice minister of public security, received bribes worth $14 million in small seafood boxes. He also faces charges of manipulation of stocks and possession of firearms. Thursday evening’s statement called for strict enforcement of anti-corruption efforts in elections, infrastructure projects and transactions involving public resources, with emphasis on defusing hidden debt risks in local governments. Earlier this month, the anti-corruption body placed the chairman of China Life Insurance Co. under investigation in a surprise move. A nationwide anti-corruption crackdown focused on financial institutions and regulators has yielded more than 20 officials since its launch in October, as authorities step up scrutiny of the country’s financial system, worth $54 trillion dollars. Adding further uncertainty to the outlook for tech companies, Reuters reported earlier this week that China’s internet regulator would require tech companies to seek approval before making investments or raising funds. The Cyberspace Administration of China said the information was false.

