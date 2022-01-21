Years of broken promises – Telegraph India

The Center had set up the DFI, an inter-ministerial committee for doubling farmers’ incomes. He studied the issue and submitted more than a dozen voluminous reports with comprehensive recommendations. The DFI took Rs 96,703 an extrapolation of the National Sample Survey Office estimate 2012-13 as the average annual income of the farmer nationally in the base year 2015-16, and Rs 1.92,694 (at 2015-16 prices) or Rs 2,71,378 (at current prices) as the targeted income of farmers at the national level. These figures were for both farm and off-farm income, together making up farmer income, and are listed in Volume II of the DFIs as details on business as usual versus accelerated growth.

On February 1, the government led by Narendra Modi will table the Union budget for 2022-23. The year 2022 was the deadline that the Prime Minister set in 2015-2016 to double the real income of farmers. Ideally, the economic study to be tabled before the budget should reflect farmers’ incomes under rainfed and sheltered conditions as well as the status of several announcements the Minister of Finance has made in his successive budget speeches and the huge expectations of the Prime Minister. had created earlier.

The recommendations align with five pillars that the IFD has identified as essential to doubling farmers’ incomes and maintaining steady income growth over the long term. These include increasing productivity as a means of increasing production; reduction of production/cultivation costs; optimal product monetization; sustainable production technology and risk negotiation along the agricultural value chain. There was no key strategy to place the service and industrial sectors in the countryside as a way to raise incomes, with DFI limited to agriculture only.

During the previous seven decades, the country had focused on increasing agricultural production, but the National Commission of Farmers led by Mr. S. Swaminathan had found that an increase in production did not necessarily translate into a growth in agricultural production. income. Focusing on growing farm incomes was therefore a welcome break from past strategies that only talked about better technology, higher public investment, and so on. The renewed attention has linked farm and non-farm incomes so that the real income of farmers has increased. The intention of the Modi government, however, was contrary to its act. In his actions, he attempted to dismantle the architecture of the Indian agricultural sector, to open agricultural markets to private actors without ensuring farmers better incentives and a strong regulatory framework.

A series of ill-conceived policies since 2016, including demonetization, and two years of a pandemic-ridden economy have cumulatively wrecked the working masses, especially those solely dependent on the tattered agricultural sector. We are now in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19.

There has been no discernable change in farmers’ income over the past decade. On the contrary, their incomes have declined for two reasons: production costs have skyrocketed due to soaring costs for fertilizers, fuel, labor and other ancillary services, and the volatility of prices of major commodities has intensified. There is no proportional increase in the cost of basic products for the peasantry, except for that of cotton this year where the national production probably fell, while the import of edible oil and pulses drove down domestic prices for farmers despite a surge in demand and consumption. the price. The focus has not been on livestock rearing, a mainstay for many small, marginal farmers. State governments facing a budget crisis have applied deep cuts to many rural programs.

Intentions aside, the Prime Minister could start with an honest assessment of farmers’ real incomes in 2022, without which the future of farming looks bleak.