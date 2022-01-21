Grand Jury Special Request for Fulton County Trump Investigation





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated the former president’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a special grand jury in his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The Fulton County prosecutor told the AP last month that she was making progress in her investigation and was leaning toward that decision to request a special grand jury.

The decision would allow Willis to submit subpoena requests to the special grand jury, unlocking a powerful tool to move the investigation forward.

In a letter requesting the special grand jury, Willis said his investigation ran into a “significant number” of uncooperative witnesses.

We have made efforts to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number of witnesses and potential witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation in the absence of a subpoena requiring their testimony,” the official said. communicated.

The incident believed to be at the heart of the investigation is a now infamous call between former President Trump and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the secretary to find out what he insisted was a fraud that would nullify Georgia’s election results.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Raffensperger on the recorded call. “That’s one more than we have.”

Willis, however, said last February that the appeal was not the only part of his investigation.

“We are investigating the issues of anyone, anyone or any action that was trying to influence this November election,” Willis said. “So obviously this phone call was reported around the world. So we said, ‘yes, that’s part of the investigation.’ But we don’t limit ourselves to that.”

Citing a lack of cooperation with numerous witnesses, Willis’ letter sent Thursday asking the special grand jury to specifically reference Sec. Raffensperger, who she said “indicated he would not participate in an interview or offer evidence until he receives a subpoena from my office.”

Although Raffensperger does not appear to be the subject of the investigation, the secretary’s office has been asked to keep any records or documents that may be relevant. The Secretary was appointed Special Counsel for Legal Representation by Governor Brian Kemp in April 2021 for the investigation.

Willis said nearly a year ago in a letter to state officials that the investigation could include, but is not limited to, “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of voter fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of the oath of office, and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of elections.”

A Brookings Institution report released in October 2021 examining Georgia laws that Trump may have violated concluded that he was at substantial risk of prosecution.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming co-authored this report.

“Certainly, as we were co-authors of the Brookings report, we reviewed all the available evidence. So you mentioned earlier some of the calls that were made to the governor in addition to the secretary of state, calls that were made to the Attorney General, the visits of Mark Meadows and others to Cobb County,” Fleming told MSNBC. “We have reviewed all publicly available information. And again, the conclusion we have reached is that there may be a substantial risk of prosecution.”

Full text of DA Willis’ letter requesting a special grand jury

Dear Chief Justice Brasher:

I hope this letter finds you well and in a good mood. Please note that the District Attorney’s Office has received information indicating a reasonable likelihood that the administration of the 2020 State of Georgia elections, including the statewide election for President of the United States, has subject to possible criminal disturbances. Our office has also learned that individuals associated with these disruptions have contacted other agencies with authority to investigate this matter, including the Georgia Secretary of State, Georgia Attorney General, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, leaving this office as the only relevant agency that is not a potential witness to case-related conduct. As a result, our office has opened an investigation into any coordinated attempt to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 election in this state.

We have made efforts to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and a significant number of witnesses and potential witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation in the absence of a subpoena requiring their testimony. For example, Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a key witness to the investigation, indicated that he would not participate in an interview or present evidence until my office presented him with evidence. subpoena. Please see Exhibit A attached to this letter.

Therefore, I hereby request, as the elected district attorney for Fulton County, pursuant to OCGA 15-12-100 et. seq., that a special grand jury be appointed for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia. Specifically, a special grand jury, which will not have the power to return an indictment but can make recommendations regarding criminal prosecution as it sees fit, is necessary for three reasons: first, a special grand jury can be appointed by the Court for any period of time necessary to complete its investigation, which will likely exceed a normal grand jury term; second, the special purpose grand jury would be empowered to consider this case, and this case only, with an investigative focus appropriate to the complexity of the facts and circumstances at issue; and third, the sitting grand jury would not be required to attempt to deal with this matter in addition to its normal duties.

Further, I request that pursuant to OCGA 15-12-101, a Fulton County Superior Court Judge be appointed to assist and supervise the Special Purpose Grand Jury in carrying out its investigation and functions.

I have attached a proposed order compelling the grand jury for special purposes for the court’s consideration.

