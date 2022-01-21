PML-N has a habit of lobbying the courts: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the PML-N has a history of influencing the courts.

“The ‘Sicilian mafia’ is once again trying to put pressure on the judiciary,” the prime minister said after his interior and accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar briefed him and spokespersons of the party, of the ongoing case of former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in Islamabad. Supreme Court.

Akbar told meeting attendees that even the Supreme Court used the words “Sicilian Mafia” for the Sharif family.

Briefing the media on the meeting, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minister Imran said the Sharif family had again been exposed for trying to pressure the judiciary.

“The PML-N has also lobbied the courts in the past to rule in its favor. Everyone knows that the PML-N has a habit of lobbying the judiciary,” the senator said quoting the prime minister.

“The Sharif family is fighting for its survival as we [PTI] are waging national war,” Javed argued.

Read: IHC indicts ex-GB CJ Rana Shamim in affidavit case

Referring to the media, Javed said Prime Minister Imran recalled former Justice Shamim signing his affidavit while sitting in the office of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son.

The affidavit was released just days before the cases of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were to be heard before the IHC.

Moving on to other matters, Javed said the Prime Minister told party members that Pakistan had achieved a phenomenal growth of 5.37% despite the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran cited declining bumper harvests and the rise of large-scale manufacturing and services as major contributors to economic growth.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that Pakistan’s exports are peaking with record collection and remittances.

The meeting participants also discussed the latest reports published in The Economist and Bloomberg, with the former ranking Pakistan second on the Normalcy Index.

Javed informed the media that Prime Minister Imran had said that even financially stable countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany were facing high inflation while the situation in Pakistan was even better by compared to other countries.

“The government is aware of the difficulties facing the working class,” he said, quoting the prime minister. “Inflation is expected to decline within 2 to 3 months.”

Read more: Rebasing the economy pays dividends for government

On foreign policy, the Prime Minister hailed Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and the holding of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in the country to reach out to the war-torn neighboring country and its people.

Prime Minister Imran praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on Islamophobia while referring to a phone call between them.

He briefed the meeting participants on the growing ties between Pakistan and Russia on different fronts.

Javed also said that Prime Minister Imran praised the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Buzdar proves himself with his work instead of focusing on optics,” he said, quoting the prime minister.

“In Sindh,” the prime minister added, comparing the two provinces, “the law of the jungle prevails.”

Party members were also informed that health cards providing medical treatment of Rs 1 million per family have already been distributed in Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister told the participants that no government in the past had faced such challenges that the PTI was facing.

Javed, while answering a question, admitted that the PTI government was receiving “unprecedented support” from the security establishment, but the reason was that the party leadership was not corrupt.

In addition, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to discuss an integrated strategy for improving the irrigation system in the country.

The participants of the meeting were informed about a sustainable system of equitable water distribution in the provinces, strategies of not wasting water from the canal to agricultural land, an effective system of preventing water theft and a plan to make the land cultivable by expanding irrigation. system.

They were informed that for the first time in the history of the country, the current government is ensuring the serious implementation of river water storage projects.

These 10 years have been referred to as the “Decade of Dams”.

Also, steps are being taken to prevent water theft in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Read also: The minister undertakes to provide maximum relief to the “most affected class of employees”

The meeting participants were further informed that as part of the Prime Minister’s vision to prioritize food security, the government is also ensuring the implementation of the Agricultural Transformation Plan.

The Prime Minister, while giving instructions to complete all the ongoing projects within the stipulated time, noted that the timely construction of the water reservoir projects and the cultivation of agricultural land through irrigation are crucial. for the country’s food security.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf, the Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission and other relevant senior officers.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior provincial officials joined the meeting via video link.

Last month, the prime minister said the government had for the first time ever drawn up a comprehensive agricultural transformation plan and was implementing it as a priority.

He added that the mechanization of the agricultural sector, the provision of quality seeds, an efficient water management system and support for animal husbandry were transforming it into a high-yielding economic entity.

The Prime Minister had further said that with the introduction of the Kissan card and subsidies on fertilizers and genetic improvement of livestock, the government aimed to achieve even higher production from the year’s record yield. former.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2339679/pml-n-has-history-of-pressuring-courts-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos