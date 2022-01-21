Britain: Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will oppose ‘dictatorship’





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that its allies would unite to fight for democracy against dictatorships it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War.

Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain and its “free world” allies must respond together to global threats, deepen ties with Indo-Pacific democracies and ” face global aggressors” who used economic dependence to get what they want.

Truss and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met their Australian counterparts in Sydney on Friday for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN), where a deal for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines was discussed.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said there are no plans to establish a British military base in Australia, even as the British Navy strengthens its presence in the Pacific. The two countries have signed agreements to fund infrastructure in the region to counter Beijing’s influence.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed concern over Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine and “their absolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Truss warned Putin to “stand back and walk away from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake”, in a speech to the Lowy Institute’s foreign affairs think tank.

Truss argued that “the Kremlin has not learned the lessons of history” and that “the invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from war and of the Soviet-Afghan conflict in Chechnya”.

More than 15,000 Soviet soldiers died in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, while hundreds of thousands of Afghans perished. The war led by the United States in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 caused more than 3,500 deaths within the international military coalition.

Global aggressors “are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” Truss said in his speech.

“They seek to export dictatorship as a service all over the world,” she added. “That’s why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.”

Britain should work with allies such as Australia, Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia to “confront global aggressors”, particularly in the Pacific.

“It’s time for the free world to hold firm,” she said, adding that China’s “economic coercion” on Australia was “one of the wake-up calls” for Britain that Beijing used its economic power to exert control over other countries. countries.

Beijing, which imposed trade sanctions on Australian products after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, has denied accusations of economic coercion.

The West casts Russia as a dictatorial kleptocracy ruled by a mercurial elite that has embroiled itself in irresponsible escapades such as the 2014 annexation of Crimea, attempted interference in US and EU elections, and a series of high-profile espionage and assassination attempts abroad.

Russian officials say the West is riddled with divisions, gripped by Russophobia and has no right to lecture Moscow on how to act.

