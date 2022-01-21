Prime Minister Imran Khan calls the Sharif family a mafia





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan while reviewing the political situation in the country expressed hope that his government would complete the five-year term and said the opposition is not a threat to the PTI government.

The presidential party spokespersons and party leaders meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the party and government spokespersons to project the government’s achievements to the masses and counter false narratives spread against the government.

The meeting was also briefed on the Rana Shamim case at the Islamabad High Court. Prime Minister Imran Khan, commenting on the case, said the court had further exposed the Sharif family.

“There is no doubt that the affidavit was notarized at the office of Nawaz Sharif’s son,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The prime minister called the Sharif family a mafia and said they are now fighting for their survival and spreading against their government.

“The Sharif family is fighting for its survival and the PTI government is fighting for the survival of the people,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The report from British magazine “The Economist” was also shared ahead of the meeting, which appreciated Pakistan’s performance in the fight against covid.

Regarding the economic indicators presented by the economist, the meeting said that Pakistan is facing economic pressure and high inflation due to the global economic situation, which will be brought under control in the coming months with the measures taken.

Earlier, Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjarani visited Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office. During the meeting, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to Sanjrani for the sudden and tragic passing of his younger brother.

During the meeting, the dualisation project of RCD Karachi-Quetta was also discussed. issues related to CPEC were also discussed.

PTI MP Fazal Muhammad also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed PTI-related issues at the KPK.

Ravi Urban Development and Central Districts Projects: Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting today to review the progress of the Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects.

The Prime Minister stressed that these projects are of vital importance for the country and especially for Lahore.

He added that the government has no self-interest and works for the welfare of the citizens of Lahore.

The Prime Minister said our government has revitalized dead capital to generate revenue and launched historic construction projects that no previous government had planned for the past 20 years.

The Prime Minister said these projects would significantly reduce pollution levels through the inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and international best environmental practices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/21-Jan-2022/pm-imran-khan-calls-sharif-family-a-mafia

