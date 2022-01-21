Emirates News Agency – UAE and Turkey to sign new agreements during next Erdogan visit: official

By Ibrahim Shukralla

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2022 (WAM) — The United Arab Emirates and Turkey are expected to sign new agreements and “renew previous commitments” during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates in February, a senior Turkish official said the official.

“Our President’s visit to the United Arab Emirates is currently confirmed and preparations are underway. This will testify to the improvement of relations between our countries,” Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, told Reuters. Emirates News Agency (WAM) in an exclusive interview on Friday.

“We believe that the leaders of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, side by side, will single-handedly deliver an important message. The goal is to further strengthen bilateral relations. There are mutual efforts to reach new agreements and renew previous commitments to cover a broader scope in our current cooperation,” he added, without specifying any agreements to be signed.

The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament had met Thursday Saqr Ghobash, his Emirati counterpart, the President of the Federal National Council (FNC), in Abu Dhabi. They discussed the development of parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Sentop’s visit comes two months after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, met Erdogan in Ankara.

During the visit, the UAE announced the establishment of a US$10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

“Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to Turkey was an important step in taking our relations to a new level. Cooperation agreements were signed on important issues,” Sentop said.

“Our goal is to [strengthen] cooperation between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates in the areas of climate change, energy, water and food security, as well as health, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, finance and tourism. I believe both sides are ready to set new goals for new investment and cooperation.

“Turkey attaches great importance to cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. We believe that strengthening our relations will not only contribute to our mutual interests, but also to the prosperity and stability of our region. I believe that our counterparts of the United Arab Emirates share the same view in terms of a common contribution to regional stability and peace.

The UAE is Turkey’s largest trading partner among the GCC countries; bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020 had reached US$8 billion. The Turkish official said trade in the first 10 months of 2021 amounted to $6.4 billion.

“The UAE is also a major investor in Turkey and ranks second among GCC countries,” he explained, adding that the country has “significant investments” in tourism, banking as well as ports and retail.

In an interview with Bloomberg last week, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi said his country was looking to double or triple its trade volume with Turkey by capitalizing on its ties. logistics with the rest of the world.

Sentop believes that the current volume of bilateral trade is “still far from reflecting our potential”.

However, he revealed that “to date” Turkish entrepreneurs have undertaken 141 projects worth $13 billion in the UAE, adding, “Our companies have been investing and being part of the UAE market for more than 10 years. “. Turkish investments [in the UAE] amount to $720 million.

“In the coming years, we want to increase our share of investment in the UAE in the areas of logistics, finance, renewable energy and infrastructure.”

The latest agreement between the two countries was signed on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The Turkish and Emirati central banks had reached an agreement to swap nearly $5 billion in local currencies.

“We believe that [with] the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to Turkey, as well as the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for February, the positive momentum in relations between our countries will be high and our economic relations will develop further,” said the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament.

“With the agreements reached during these visits, I believe mutual investment between our countries will increase rapidly in the coming period.”