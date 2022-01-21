Sean Hannity wanted to keep Trump silent on voter fraud: texts





The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released more communications between White House staff and outside figures before, during and after the deadly Capitol insurgency.

In its letter asking for Ivanka Trump’s willing cooperation, the committee included new material from Sean Hannity, adding another dimension to what has already been revealed about the Fox News host’s panic in the aftermath of the attack. . Specifically, Hannity feared that Trump would get impeached if he continued to bawl about stealing the election. In a text to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Fox News host offered a five-point plan.

“1 – No more stolen election speeches,” reads in part. “2 – Yes, impeachment and the 25th Amendment are real, and a lot of people will quit…”

McEnany agreed with those suggestions, according to the committee’s letter, as well as with Hannity’s specific recommendation that the president be kept away from certain people. “…Key now. No more crazies,” he stressed.

Hannity didn’t seem to have any qualms about pushing the Big Lie on her show, however. The night he sent the texts, Hannity didn’t push back when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), claimed Trump “won this election in a landslide.” In fact, Hannity said state legislatures “need to get to work now” to fix the voting and election certification process.

Hannity on 1/7 in private: “No more stolen election speeches”

Hannity on 1/7 on Fox: State Legislatures ‘must get to work now’ to restrict voting access after Matt Gaetz says ‘Donald Trump has won this election’ https://t.co/ y75xxcrhm8 pic.twitter.com/KX11x9WcW3

— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) January 20, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee focused on Hannity’s communications as evidence that he may “have detailed knowledge of President Trump’s state of mind” throughout the insurgency. As committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) explained during an appearance on MSNBC earlier this month, Hannity “was more than a Fox host — he was also a confidant. , an advisor [and] militant” for Trump. January 10 message from Hannity to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“Guys we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” he wrote. “He can no longer mention the elections. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what else is left to do or say, and I don’t like to know if it’s really understood. Ideas ? »

Hannity was one of many Fox News personalities whose advice found an avid listener in Trump. It was reported earlier this month that the president will even call Hannity to Oval Office staff meetings. Now that the Supreme Court has denied Trump’s request for executive privilege regarding the withholding of documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee, more information about Hannity’s off-air maneuvers may soon come to light.

