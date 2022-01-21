Lahore Qalandars could win the trophy, hopes Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hoped that Lahore Qalandars can win the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and enjoyed Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Prime Minister was addressing SAPM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aaqib Javed, CEO Rana Atif and Skipper Shaheen Afridi at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Lahore Qalandars delegation briefed the Prime Minister on the talent hunt program held recently in conjunction with the Kamyab Jawan program and the inclusion of discovered young talents in the upcoming PSL.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Lahore Qalandars and the Kamyab Jawan program for their efforts.

He appreciated Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup and advised him to work hard and continue playing his positive role for Pakistan cricket.

“The selection of the young captain is a good decision by the management of Lahore Qalandars,” said the prime minister.

He said youngsters have always changed the results, adding that “Lahore Qalandars have created their own unique position in the franchise, organizing the hunt for talent at local level is their speciality.”

The Prime Minister said it was a pleasure to see new talent performing in the league.

“There is no doubt that PSL has become a big brand in Pakistan. I hope people will see the best games of the seventh edition.

The prime minister said the government is paying special attention to promoting sport in the country.

He said that 68% of the country’s population was made up of young people and that providing them with opportunities to show their potential was a top priority for his government.

He said the government is making sure to maintain talent in player selection.

