Donald Trump says Pelosi shouldn’t trade stocks, as Joe Biden leaves debate to Congress





Former President Donald Trump said this week that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not be allowed to trade individual stocks, joining an ongoing debate over whether congressional lawmakers should whether or not to benefit from such privileges.

“She has inside information. It’s not fair. It’s not appropriate,” Trump told right-wing outlet Breitbart in an interview Wednesday. “She shouldn’t be allowed to do that with stocks. She shouldn’t be allowed to do that. It’s not fair to the rest of this country.”

Trump’s comments, though specifically aimed at Pelosi, add to a growing number of calls to ban members of Congress or their family members from trading stocks while holding office. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said the debate should be left to the leadership of Congress as some lawmakers have recently proposed legislation to ban such practices.

“The president didn’t trade individual stocks when he was a senator. That’s how he approached it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “He also thinks everyone should be held to the highest standard, but he’ll let congressional leaders and congressmen figure out what the rules should be.”

In 2012, Congress passed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, in an effort to prevent lawmakers from trading on nonpublic information. However, recent investigations found that dozens of lawmakers and more than 180 top executives violated the law, according to Business Insider.

Now a number of lawmakers, including Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly, as well as Republican Senator Josh Hawley, have reintroduced legislation to ban Congressional stock trading. Those who oppose the practice have argued that lawmakers could use inside information to make a profit, thereby undermining public trust.

“Year after year, politicians somehow manage to outperform the market, buying and selling millions of shares of companies they are meant to regulate,” Hawley said in a statement about his bill. “Wall Street and Big Tech are working hand in hand with elected officials to enrich each other at the expense of the country.”

Former President Donald Trump said this week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not be allowed to trade stocks. Here, Pelosi speaks during a press conference at Union Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

However, these views are in direct opposition to Pelosi, who told reporters in December that the United States was a “free market economy” and lawmakers “should be able to participate in it.”

Pelosi has regularly defended her trading in Congress, saying she doesn’t personally trade stocks, but her husband does, and those decisions are handled solely by him. However, the pair have brought in millions of dollars in tech stocks, including investments in Apple, Visa and Facebook, as part of their annual financial disclosures, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland joined Pelosi in defending congressional stock trading, saying that as long as it’s done legally, lawmakers should be allowed to participate in market trading.

“My general feeling is that members should be no different than they would otherwise be if they weren’t members of Congress,” Hoyer said. “As long as they do it legally, without having any particular advantage, my immediate reaction is that it shouldn’t be ruled out.”

Amid the ongoing debate, a recent poll conducted by Data for Progress found that 67% of US voters support banning lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.

Newsweek contacted Pelosi’s office and Trump’s representatives for additional comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-says-pelosi-shouldnt-trade-stocks-joe-biden-leaves-debate-congress-1671249 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos