Pakistani army chief, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC security issues ahead of Imran’s visit to China





Home News World Pak army chief and Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC security issues ahead of Imran’s visit to China

1 / 1

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong met with Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday to discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), work on which has all but ceased due to problems security issues and Pakistan’s inability to pay Chinese companies.

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming three-day visit to China from Feb. 3-5 to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics and hold bilateral talks. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the meeting was held at Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. The CPEC project has been in limbo since last year due to attacks on Chinese nationals. China has repeatedly expressed its displeasure with Pakistan over lax security. An attack on Chinese engineers near the Dasu hydropower plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July 2021 killed nine Chinese, after which China halted work on the project. In another serious attack, Baloch nationalists targeted a hotel in Quetta in April 2021 where Nong Rong was staying. Besides these two attacks, many Chinese nationals have been attacked in other cities in Pakistan as local communities feel frustrated with CPEC’s exploitative plans. In a bid to appease China, Islamabad agreed to compensate Chinese workers killed and injured in the Dasu attack. However, for many months, a Pakistani committee responsible for setting appropriate compensation could not make a decision, leading to the complete halt of the project. General Bajwa assured the Chinese Ambassador of Pakistan’s commitment to provide full security for Chinese projects and citizens in Pakistan. Besides the unfavorable security situation for Chinese nationals, another major obstacle in CPEC’s projects has been the non-payment of dues to Chinese electricity companies. Pakistan owes nearly 230 billion rupees to Chinese companies for producing electricity under the CPEC projects. Due to a severe financial crisis, Pakistan suspended payments from 2018, despite assurances given to China. Strong and often violent opposition to the project from local communities has also led to negative publicity and work stoppages. The financially ambitious project continues to face the ire of Baloch nationalist groups as well as local populations. The mass unrest in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan has brought to light how CPEC projects not only failed to create local jobs, but actually hampered people’s livelihoods. Beijing not only halted work on the various CPEC projects, but also made no commitments on other rail and road projects. Due to slow work and also for security reasons, CPEC Balochistan is under pressure. ISPR said in the statement that the Chinese ambassador was satisfied with CPEC’s “progress and reiterated the need for the timely completion of the remaining projects.” The two men also discussed regional security, particularly in the context of Afghanistan where the Taliban took power in mid-August after the departure of American and NATO troops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahmedabadmirror.com/pak-army-chief-chinese-ambassador-discuss-cpec-security-concerns-before-imrans-visit-to-china/81818675.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos