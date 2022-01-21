Boris Johnson blew 900,000 on study that proved bridge to Northern Ireland wouldn’t work





Nearly 900,000 of taxpayers money was spent proving Boris Johnsons bridge to nowhere between Scotland and Northern Ireland was not feasible. The Department for Transport said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost 896,681 and concluded that it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost 335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around 209 billion. His report concluded that the project would be impossible to justify as the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs. In addition to the huge expense, the inquiry also noted that the necessary work would be incredibly challenging. The report described how Beauforts Dyke an underwater trench on the most direct route between Scotland and Northern Ireland would need to be carefully surveyed due to a million tons of unexploded munitions being dumped there between the First World War and the 1970s. Johnson previously talked up the creation of a fixed link but accepted the conclusion of the report. The research was carried out alongside a wider review of connectivity in the UK, which cost 1,102,525. The DfT said the total of 1,999,206 for both studies was the amount spent on consultancy fees and department staff costs. Sir Peter led the review alongside his role at Network Rail, and did not receive additional pay. To sign up to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-blew-900000-study-26004519 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos