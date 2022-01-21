Prime Minister Imran praises government for achieving 5.3% growth rate – Business





Following a rebasing exercise, the National Accounts Committee on Thursday approved revised figures for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 5.37% instead of the previous estimate of 3.9 % for fiscal year 2020-21.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the government for achieving a GDP growth rate of 5.3%, which has led to substantial job creation and also increased per capita income. .

“The success of our economic reforms [has been] recognized internationally. Bloomberg predicted that Pakistan would maintain a growth trajectory and high employment levels,” he said in the tweet.

According to the final figures approved by the committee, per capita income rose to 266,614 rupees or $1,666 in 2020-21 from previous estimates of 246,414 rupees or $1,543. The size of the economy reached $346.76 billion, while the preliminary estimate was $296 billion.

The 104th NSC meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Abdul Aziz Uqaili.

Due to improved coverage and better estimation of the input and output structure of industries, gross value added increased by Rs 3.1 trillion in the base year 2015-16 compared to to 27.4 trillion rupees, showing an 11.3% increase in gross value added. (GVA) for the base year 2015-16.

This shows that in the previous base of 2005-06, the economy was underestimated by 11.3%. Agriculture increased by 8.3% from Rs 6.7 to 7.3 trillion, Industry increased by 11.9% from Rs 5.3 to 5.9 trillion and Services increased by 12.5% ​​from Rs 15.3 to 17.3 trillion.

With the rebasing and re-leveling of the economy from 29.1 trillion rupees to 32.7 trillion rupees in 2015-2016, GDP at market prices increased to 55.5 trillion rupees in 2021 and the gross national income increased to 59.3 trillion rupees.

As is standard practice, the Ministry of Planning and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics recast the national accounts and price statistics every five years, as they both capture more areas and economic activities that took place during the last years. However, this time the rebasing exercise around accounts and prices was done after 10 years, Dawn reported.

The methodology adopted in the rebasing is in line with the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA). From 2014-2015 to 2016-2017, the PBS conducted about 45 censuses, surveys and studies to properly capture economic activities in the country and their results were reviewed by internal and World Bank experts.

Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar claimed in a tweet that growth in 2020-21 was the second highest growth in the past 14 years.

“The higher growth compared to preliminary estimates based on July-March figures was mainly due to very strong industrial growth in April-June,” he said.

