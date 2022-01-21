Cambodian PM berates ‘arrogant’ Malaysian minister for questioning junta visit





PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday slammed Malaysia’s foreign minister for his arrogance and rudeness, after his top diplomat expressed concern over the prime ministers’ contentious meeting with the Burmese junta . Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said last week that some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had reservations about the Hun Sens’ January 7 visit to Myanmar. while he chaired the bloc, which risked being interpreted as recognition of the generals by ASEAN. Saifuddin suggested that Hun Sen should have sought advice from his ASEAN counterparts first. Hun Sen in a Friday phone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his trip to Myanmar and berated Saifuddin, according to a reading of the conversation provided to media by state broadcaster TVK. Samdech (Hun Sen) said the foreign minister should not be too arrogant with inappropriate remarks to ASEAN leaders, especially the president, he said. And he lacks politeness, Hun Sen said. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hun Sens’s remarks. The military overthrow of an elected government in Myanmar last year was a major setback for ASEAN as it seeks to boost its international profile as a diverse, integrated and efficient economic and political bloc. But fissures have emerged within ASEAN over how best to deal with Myanmar. Under Brunei’s presidency, ASEAN took a surprise decision late last year by banning the junta from important meetings, due to its failure to implement a five-point consensus of the ‘ASEAN on the end of the post-coup conflict in Myanmar. The new president, Cambodia, however, has indicated that he wants to engage, not isolate the generals. During the call, Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, urged Hun Sen to stick to the ASEAN consensus, a call he accepted, according to the reading. He said Hun Sen pointed out that he had gone to Myanmar to plant trees, not cut trees and that Saifuddin’s remarks were not fair within the ASEAN framework. Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty

