Reviews | Why Trump is once again heading for the ditch





But over the past week, a series of things have happened that make Trump’s indestructibility seem less axiomatic, his dominance over the GOP and his renomination for president less of a sure thing. The difference this time is that Trump’s mistake is not something he did and can talk about, but something done to him. Trump has allowed a serious challenger and former disciple within the party to gain unchecked influence. His social media shine, stifled by Big Tech, has yet to be revived by his own social media startup (Truth Social) nor has it shone in B-list and C-list social outfits like Talk , Gab, Rumble or Gettr. And no less a far-right figure since Trump’s former acolyte Ann Coulter deemed him finished and provided evidence to defend his thesis.

Trump has never been weaker or more vulnerable to replacement than he is today. It could once again Houdini out of trouble. You can never count it. But there’s never been a better time for the mice to ring the Trump cat than today.

This mouse, which grew out of control, could of course be the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. As Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman reported earlier this week in The New York Times, DeSantis’ plot to disassociate Trump and take his place has only recently reached the peak of Trump’s consciousness. Why won’t DeSantis say the magic words I will not run against Trump that the former president has repeatedly said. Why doesn’t he kneel me like the other Republicans? Trump’s justified paranoia about a popular Republican appealing to his base and possibly replacing him could evolve into a production of Julius Caesar updated to modern times by Joel Coen. (Kathryn Hunter might cast DeSantis as Brutus.) The closest Trump has come to a direct criticism of DeSantis so far was only implicit. In a recent speech, Trump called politicians who won’t reveal their vaccine recall status, as Trump has (reinforced) them, lacking courage.

The DeSantis takeover is made possible by declining support for Trump among Republicans. As Trump slipped out of the public eye (and social media orbit), he became less vital to party members. Today, journalist Byron York of the conservative Washington Examiner noted that a new poll shows fewer Republicans describe themselves more as Trump supporters (36%) than as party supporters (56%). It’s Trump’s worst finish in this poll, indicating a generous margin for another Republican, perhaps even a Trumpish to replace the original. (Not everyone sees an opportunity for DeSantis. The Bulwarks Jonathan V. Last, a Never-Trumper, writes this week that the ex-president would crush DeSantis, calling him a fake who will join everyone else in the morgue. Republicans who ran against Trump.)

This move away from Trump comes as the Republican Party is actually gaining followers, presumably in reaction to the Biden presidency. Axios’ Mike Allen points to a new Gallup poll that more voters now identify with or lean toward Republicans than Democrats. Based on these two polls, it is easy to extrapolate this observation that Republican enthusiasm for Trump has cooled while affinity for Trumpism has grown. The Washington Posts Jeremy B. Merrill and Drew Harwell offer another angle on Trump’s decline. Pro-Trump influencers flocked to right-wing social media sites Parler, Gab, Rumble and Gettr last year after Big Tech stifled Trumps’ accounts. At first, pro-Trump influencers gained followers but then stagnated or declined, indicating that Trump’s love may have peaked as well.

No frontal attack on Trump would turn off many voters for a Trump replacement. He is still revered in many parts of the country where his red baseball cap, flag and Lets Go Brandon bumper stickers rule. But the supreme political advantage would go to DeSantis or another well-armed Republican if they gently stepped into Trump territory and, speaking softly, thanked him for his service while explaining that now is the time to look up. forward, not backward.

Trump without Trump. Its policies without the ugly baggage that comes with it. If DeSantis performs a gentlemanly trick on his former inspiration, Trump’s legacy could be his.

I come to bury Trump, not praise him.

