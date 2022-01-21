Police say missing son of migrant worker whose story…





BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) – The saga of a migrant worker’s search for his son that captivated Chinese social media users took a turn on Friday when police said they confirmed his son’s death a while ago. more than a year, finding that his parents had refused to do so. I accept. The story of the 44-year-old migrant worker, whom authorities identified only by his surname Yue, went viral on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo on Thursday after he caught COVID-19, prompting to post details of its movements online. revealed a grueling work schedule. He garnered widespread public sympathy after state media reported that he was in Beijing taking on odd jobs to search for his son, who had been missing since 2020. The case sparked discussions online about inequality in China, an issue that last year led President Xi Jinping to call for “common prosperity”. Chinese police, however, said in a statement on Friday that Yue’s son was found dead two weeks after news of his disappearance was reported. His parents refused to accept that conclusion, even after DNA testing confirmed the identity of the body, which is in a local morgue and has not yet been cremated, according to the statement released by Weihai police. a coastal town in Shandong Province where Yue lived before her son’s disappearance. The police added that since 2021, Yue and his wife had sought redress from various departments and requested that searches be carried out. Reuters could not reach Yue, but Yue’s wife said in a telephone interview that she did not recognize the body Weihai police were referring to because it was badly decomposed. She added that she wanted another round of DNA testing to be done in her own hometown in Henan province. China Weekly News magazine reported on Thursday, citing Yue, that he went to the hospital last October to examine a body, but did not look like his son. The police statement on the son’s death has garnered more than 120 million views on Weibo, with users on the platform expressing sadness or disbelief at the police account. Some called for the case to be reopened and others, like a user called Aguardar, said there had been hope that COVID-19 might have, in a roundabout way, helped Yue regain her son. “But life is never like a children’s story,” Aguardar said. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista under the direction of Mark Heinrich) Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.trust.org/item/20220121091721-daqdk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos