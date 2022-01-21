Key development projects to control congestion and pollution in Lahore: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the ambitious Ravi Urban Development (RUD) and Central Business District (CBD) projects would drastically reduce pollution levels by featuring green spaces, waste management, water sources clean energy and international environmental best practices.

The Prime Minister, while chairing a meeting to review the progress of these projects, stressed that they were of vital importance to the nation, especially Lahore.

He said the government had no self-interest and rather worked for the welfare of the people of Lahore.

Khan said the incumbent government had revitalized dead capital to earn revenue and launched historic construction projects that no previous government had planned for the past two decades.

He warned that disciplinary action would be taken against officials who fail to meet deadlines that cause delays in the implementation of projects. He also ordered the Punjab government to actively pursue the ongoing legal proceedings against these elements.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that green spaces have been reserved in all projects and that clean technologies will be used to ensure environmentally friendly construction.

He was informed that seven international groups have been involved in setting up a waste treatment plant under the RUD project and that agreements have been reached with international organizations, including the United Nations Settlements Programme. (UN-HABITAT) to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding the components of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects to be considered for inclusion in the CPEC.

He was informed that a residential project of 1,500 Chahaar Bagh canals has been launched with 3,000 apartments and 1,000 low-cost apartments for which 17,500 applications have been received and the ballot will take place next month.

Regarding CBD, he was informed that revenue of Rs 15 billion was expected from the sale of seven mixed-use plots. He was informed that grading and excavation work had begun at Walton.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Retired Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Haider, and senior officials. Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur-Rasheed, Chief Minister’s Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and senior government officials joined via video link.

