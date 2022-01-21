Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hobbles through more than 10 Downing parties
Insults flew from the Conservative benches and tears would even have flowed. The drama did not end there. Tory workhorse David Davis, two-time leadership candidate, ex-Brexit minister and ever-stirring man, stood up and implored Johnson: In the name of God, go.
He explicitly echoed a famous quote from Tory MP Leo Amery to then-Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1940. It was salt in the wound: Johnson likes to compare himself to war-winning Prime Minister Winston Churchill, but Davis hitched it to the defeatist instead. architect of pre-war appeasement.
It seemed to be noon for Johnson. But strangely, and unexpectedly, the gunslinging conservatives then rolled back from the brink. Wakeford’s act seemed very damaging to Johnson. But it turned out to be something of a setback for the pork pie plotters (so named because lead vocalist Alicia Kearns portrays a siege containing the town of Melton Mowbray, the culinary birthplace of the pork pie).
His defection had an unexpected psychological impact on the Conservatives, reminding them that they were one tribe, whose common enemy was the collectivist and redistributive party opposite. He concentrated the minds. It’s one thing to demand that Boris do a better job, and quite another to help the opposition, an unnamed Tory MP told Politico. Sometimes it takes a traitor to unify the party, said another.
The plotters were preparing to rally 15% of House 54 of what is now 359 MPs to formally demand a vote of no confidence in Johnson.
According to the rules of the Conservative Party, these letters are sent to the chairman of the 1922 committee, which is the union of all backbenchers. Once Sir Graham Brady, the chairman, puts the 54th letter on the pile in his drawer, the vote is triggered automatically. But until he does, no one but him has any idea how many letters there are.
The media is full of speculation, as are Conservative MPs. But it’s all just speculation. Former 1922 presidents recounted their amusement or amazement at how some of the rumors and reports were wrong in previous potential leadership leaks. Gossip is that as many as 20 letters were sent, but nearly half a dozen were withdrawn after Wakeford’s defection.
Speculation is that many would-be letter writers are waiting for senior bureaucrat Sue Gray to deliver an investigative report into the Downing Street parties next week.
Gray is not expected to pass judgment on Johnson, but he will likely provide an account of who did what and when from different parties in May and December 2020.
The big unknown is whether his findings will give Johnson the leeway he needs to get out of this saga, or if it will just provide more rope to his opponents.
It will almost certainly have to lay off some of its staff. This will not only hurt his already chaotic administration, but also risk creating a cabal of disgruntled former insiders who could join Dominic Cummings in firing painful blows at their former boss.
He is unlikely to resign, which means if he has to leave, he will have to be pushed. But the plotters only have one shot: if he survives a vote of no confidence, he cannot be challenged for 12 months.
His best chance for survival is to focus on his remarkably skillful handling of the omicron outbreak, where he kept his cool in the face of dire predictions, minimizing social restrictions and economic damage.
But voters can bank on that achievement and start focusing instead on rising prices and slowing wage growth, which will be felt most in disadvantaged areas, such as those represented by the pie plotters. with pork.
Thanks to a periodic review of the cap on consumers’ energy bills, the cost of living crisis will likely reach its peak by the time the municipal elections are held in May.
The politics of this may force a weakened Johnson to dive elbow-deep into treasury coffers already depleted by the pandemic for compensatory grants.
A JLPartners poll this week suggested that in the next election, in 2023 or 2024, the Tories stand to lose almost all of the 45 Red Wall seats won in the north of England under Johnson in 2019.
Over the past month, satisfaction with Johnson has turned negative among Red Wall voters backing Brexit. In the JLPartners newsgroups, they called him a coward, a liar, and an untrustworthy jester.
Criticism of the lockdown parties is now spilling over into a general view of Boris and his ability to govern perhaps irreversibly, JLPartners pollster James Johnson tweeted.
It explains why so many plotting mutineers are of the Red Wall and have turned away from the once idolized man who won them their parliamentary seats just two years ago. But one thing Johnson’s friends and family know about him is that he is often, but not always, forgiven. He still has a chance to move on and he still has his supporters.
Ross Clark, a conservative commentator, warned in an article for The viewer website this week that these rookie Red Wall MPs may be making a strategic mistake.
Boris Johnson may be a maverick when it comes to rules of all kinds… but he has a connection to people who don’t usually vote Conservative, he wrote. It’s hard to see another possible candidate who could even remotely assure that [Labours] the red wall is not rebuilt.
