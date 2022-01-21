January 6 panel wants to talk to Ivanka Trump : NPR





Former President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 4, 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images .

The Democratic-led House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking Ivanka Trump’s willing cooperation in its investigation.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent a letter Thursday to the former first daughter and senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

The letter also detailed new evidence the panel uncovered about his role on the day of the siege, including multiple attempts to get his father to intervene in the attack and his efforts to overturn President Biden’s election.

“We respect your privacy and our questions will be limited to issues related to January 6, activities that contributed to or influenced the events of January 6, and your role in the White House during this time,” Thompson wrote.

The committee proposed a meeting date of February 3 or 4, or during the week of February 7. Ivanka Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

The request comes a day after NPR confirmed that the committee had requested phone records from family member Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

It is also a strong indication that the committee is moving its investigation into the former president’s inner circle.

This is the first voluntary request from a member of the Trump family. The committee asked sitting Republican lawmakers to cooperate, but those requests were rebuffed.

Thompson had hinted earlier this month that Ivanka Trump was someone the panel would want to talk to.

Committee reveals new evidence in letter

In the letter to Ivanka Trump, the panel said its members wanted her to comment on details obtained by other witnesses. For example, they shared the testimony of retired General Keith Kellogg, the former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Kellogg and Ivanka Trump were in the room when her father spoke to Pence by phone on the morning of Jan. 6, the panel said. Trump told Pence, “You don’t have the guts to make a tough decision,” Kellogg confirmed.

Kellogg also confirmed to the panel that Trump had made other remarks to Pence, like, “Mike, this is not right. You can do this. I’m counting on you to do this. If you don’t, I I chose the wrong man four years ago. You’re going to curse.”

The remarks came as Pence came under pressure from Trump to void the election results despite his ceremonial role in certifying Biden’s victory on Capitol Hill later in the day.

Kellogg also told the panel that at the end of the call, Ivanka turned to him and said, “Mike Pence is a good man.”

The committee also notes that they have documents showing that Trump’s White House attorney may have concluded that, had Pence followed the former president’s plans, it would have violated the Constitution or would be illegal.

The panel, though the letter, also shared that an unidentified member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus warned the White House that if Trump went through with his plans on Jan. 6, it would “drive a stake to the heart of the federal republic.”

What the committee wants to learn from Ivanka Trump

The committee has identified four areas of interest on which it wants to learn more from Ivanka Trump. The first: to learn more about his father’s attempts to obstruct the electoral count in Congress.

“[T]The Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President’s plan to obstruct or prevent the electoral vote count,” Thompson wrote.

The committee also wants to know more about the former president’s response to the attack on Capitol Hill. The committee has reports from several people they’ve previously interviewed that White House staff “repeatedly asked for your help” to get then-President Trump to respond to what was going on.

According to the panel, staff members saw Ivanka Trump as perhaps the only person who could get her “stubborn” father to act against the attack. Ivanka Trump made several attempts to get her father to stop the attack, but he did not make a video asking rioters to leave the Capitol until 4:41 p.m. EST that day about two hours since she called to the action, the panel said.

“You have knowledge directly related to the President’s actions or inaction on January 6, and his state of mind when the violent attack occurred on Capitol Hill,” Thompson wrote.

In this regard, the committee wants to know what role former President Trump played in the order to deploy the National Guard to the Capitol and has asked Ivanka Trump to share any information she may have on this matter.

“No More Boobies”

The committee is also looking at what the former president did in the days following the Jan. 6 attack in particular, any attempts by staff to stop Trump from talking about a stolen election.

For example, the letter points to other texts sent by Fox News personality Sean Hannity to White House officials after recently revealing his exchanges with former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In new details, the panel said Hannity sent a text to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany detailing a five-point approach to conversations with the former president that included “more of stolen electoral speech”.

Hannity also warned McEnany that discussions of Trump’s impeachment and impeachment “are real” and that “a lot of people will step down.”

McEnany texted Hannity back, “Love it. Thanks. It’s the playbook. I’m going to step up,” in a partial snapshot of his response.

McEnany also agreed with another text from Hannity that “no more lunatics” should be near Trump.

“The Select Committee would like to discuss this effort after Jan. 6 to persuade President Trump not to associate with certain individuals and to avoid further discussion regarding allegations of voter fraud,” Thompson wrote.

