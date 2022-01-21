Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates his government on achieving 5.37% GDP growth in FY21





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Instagram/FilePM Khan says an increase in GDP has led to substantial job creation and an increase in per capita income.” “The success of our economic reforms [has been] recognized internationally,” tweeted the prime minister. On Thursday, the CNA approved the revised GDP growth estimate for 2020-21.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his government on Friday for achieving gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.37% for the last fiscal year 2020-2021.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister highlighted the growth, saying the increase in GDP had led to substantial job creation and an increase in per capita income.

The success of our economic reforms [has been] recognized internationally, he said, mentioning that Bloomberg had predicted that Pakistan would maintain a high growth trajectory [and] employment levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further pointed out that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan was ranked among the top three countries according to the normalcy index, which he said indicated safeguarding of jobs and of lives.

Attaching a photo from the magazine that ranked Pakistan second in its Normalcy Index, measuring the activity of countries, he said: The Economist has recognized this in its latest Normalcy Index.

On Thursday, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved a revised GDP growth estimate for 2020-21.

“The growth of [the fiscal year] 2020-21 was 5.37%,” he wrote, saying that’s the [second] the highest growth in the last 14 years.

Umar wrote: “The higher growth compared to preliminary estimates based on July-March figures was mainly due to strong industrial growth in April-June.”

