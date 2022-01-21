Donald Trump says windmills ‘ruin the atmosphere’





Donald Trump has said wind turbines damage the atmosphere, part of a series of criticisms of the traditional renewable energy source.

The former president was speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his show Thursday when he attacked Joe Biden for what he described as failures regarding the US energy crisis.

Trump also discussed the problems of China, Russia and India which continue to release high levels of emissions while the United States spends money trying to reduce its own.

“We have done [oil] affordable, we had more jobs in the energy sector than we ever had. Now all of those jobs, not all, a lot of those jobs are gone,” Trump said on the show.

“If you could start over, you could stop with all the windmills everywhere, spoiling the atmosphere.

“You look at what’s happening to these beautiful prairies and plains and these beautiful parts of our country where they have these rusty hulks sitting all over the place that are noisy, they kill birds.

“I don’t get the environmental incentive, it’s a very expensive form of energy, probably the most expensive. If you look at what we had, natural gas is very clean. They destroyed the coal miners and you have clean coal.

“They use coal now for more than energy, they use it for other things too, but they destroyed the coal miners. They just destroy these people for no reason.”

In January 2021, Biden gave a speech reiterating the importance of revitalizing communities that have generated fossil fuels. He insisted his administration wanted to improve coal communities and ensure they had access to well-paying jobs.

“Now is not the time to take small steps, we need to be bold. So let me be clear, this includes helping to revitalize coal, oil and gas economies, and communities. power plants,” Biden said.

“We need to start by creating new, well-paying jobs, capping those abandoned pits, reclaiming mines, turning old brownfields into new centers of economic growth, creating new, well-paying jobs in the communities where these workers live because they helped build this country.

“We will never forget the men and women who dug the coal and built the nation. We will do them good.”

While speaking on the Hannity show, Trump also took aim at Russia, China and India for their high levels of pollution.

“Remember this, China is opening a coal plant every week, a big one every week,” he said.

He continued: “I walked out of that Paris climate accord, it was a disaster for our country. It was going to cost our country billions of dollars, it would have really hurt our country a lot.

“China didn’t have to comply, Russia didn’t have to comply, India didn’t have to comply.

“So if we’re going to be clean and they’re going to be dirty, it blows over and by the United States. Unless they do it, it’s not fair because it’s very expensive to do.”

During the election campaign, Biden declared that the United States would join the Paris agreement if he were elected president. Biden also announced that his administration would spend $2 trillion on a climate change plan.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Trump’s office for comment.

Joe Biden delivers an opening statement during a press conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Donald Trump argued that windmills destroy the atmosphere. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

