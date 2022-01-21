



Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias insisted on Thursday that neo-Ottomanism cannot be the future of the Western Balkans. Dendias’ comments after meeting his Kosovar counterpart Donika Gervalla-Schwarz in Athens were seen as a clear reference to Turkey and its efforts to reinforce neo-Ottoman tendencies in the wider region, such as recent visits by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Albania and Serbia suggest some in recent days. Referring to relations with Kosovo, Dendias underlined that Athens wishes to strengthen relations with Pristina, and cited the recent decision to transform the Kosovo office in the Greek capital into an office for economic and trade affairs. He also expressed Athens’ willingness to interconnect the Western Balkans with the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), a section of the Southern Gas Corridor, while reiterating Greece’s strong commitment to Balkan integration Westerners in the European Union. Furthermore, he also expressed his support for visa liberalization for Kosovars, as the criteria set out in the roadmap have been met. At the same time, he noted particularly worrying developments in the wider Western Balkan region. Specifically, he said that Greece and the EU are concerned about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that the rise of nationalism, destabilizing tendencies seem to threaten our region again. The situation in the Western Balkans will also be addressed during a visit today by Dendias to Croatia, where he will meet his counterpart Gordon Radman. Dendias will also travel to Belgrade on January 28 with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to participate in the High Council for Cooperation between Serbia and Greece. Greece supports the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but next Friday’s visit is seen as an opportunity to rekindle Greek-Serb relations, which have recently been tested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1175932/dendias-wades-in-on-future-of-west-balkans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

