Lara Trump Pressures DeSantis to Support Trump in 2024: Let’s Give Him Another Chance





Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has lobbied Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to back the former president if he chooses to run for the White House again in 2024.

After Mrs. Trump claimed there was no bad blood between Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis, Fox Business Network host Stu Varney said, DeSantis says asking her to support Trump in 2024 is too much to ask. He refuses your father-in-law’s support.

Well, let’s give him another chance, suggested Mrs. Trump. Perhaps he did not mean exactly how these words are interpreted. Let’s wait and see. I didn’t tell Ron DeSantis about it myself.

Do you think Mr. Trump will pick up the phone or Mr. DeSantis will pick up the phone and fix the problem? asked Mr. Varney.

I’m sure they’ll be together at some point to discuss things, Mrs. Trump said.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Mr. DeSantis told friends he thought Mr. Trump’s expectation of deference was asking too much.

Mr. Trump has reportedly complained that Mr. DeSantis, whom Mr. Trump believes has made a national figure, is behaving less and less like a loyal supporter and more like a future rival, potentially dividing the Republican Party.

Mr. Trump, I believe, wants a clear race in 2024, Mr. Varney said. He wants the support of all Republicans. If he doesn’t get it, and he doesn’t get it from Ron DeSantis, there’s bad blood. It’s not a made-up story, is it, Lara?

Donald Trump has not said he is running in 2024, Mrs Trump said. The idea that you can actually support someone who hasn’t said they’re running, I’m not entirely sure about that. But look, as far as I know, there’s no bad blood here between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Instead, she urged conservatives to target Democrats and President Joe Biden.

I think we all agree that one of my two dogs could do a better job leading our country, she said. So anyone would be better than whoever is currently running the show.

Mr. Trump recently called out politicians who do not reveal their full vaccination history after Mr. DeSantis refused to share all of his vaccination information. Mr Trump has publicly stated that he received a booster shot.

I watched a few politicians being interviewed, and one of the questions was: Did you get the recall? Mr Trump told One America News. Because they had the vaccine, and they answer like in other words, the answer is yes, but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless. You have to say it, whether you got it or not, say it.

Mr. DeSantis pushed back on Friday, saying he should have been more critical of Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic while in office.

I never thought in February, early March, that (Covid) would lead to the country being locked down, he said in an episode of the Ruthless podcast that aired on Thursday. I did not do it. I didn’t think it was on the radar.

Mr DeSantis also said he regretted not having made his opposition to the restrictions put in place in March 2020 much stronger.

